Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : , Monroe Energy exploring options for next phase of Trainer Refinery operations (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Delta Air Lines and its Monroe Energy subsidiary are working with Barclays and Jeffries to explore opportunities to form a joint venture with the Trainer refinery to further enhance the benefits that the refinery provides to our fuel operation.

Under any potential joint venture Delta expects to retain an ownership stake in the Trainer Refinery and ensure that it maintains current levels of jet fuel production, while a strategic partner would focus on gasoline, diesel fuel and other products made in the refining process.

'The Trainer Refinery brings nearly $300 million in annual value to Delta and we will continue to ensure this competitive advantage remains for our customers, employees and shareholders,' said Paul Jacobson, Delta's Chief Financial Officer. 'After several years of ownership it is natural for Delta to seek other opportunities that might exist to optimize the benefits to Delta and maximize the value of other aspects of the refinery for a potential joint venture partner.'

It will be business as usual for the refinery and Delta's fueling operations in the northeast while the airline evaluates potential opportunities. Delta expects to finish this process by the end of 2018 and the process may end without any change to the ownership or operating structure of the refinery.

'Delta greatly values the contributions of employees of Monroe Energy and is committed to the ongoing operation of the refinery in pursuit of our goal of providing the lowest cost jet fuel in the industry,' Jacobson said.

In 2012, Delta paid $150 million to acquire the Trainer Refinery via its Monroe Energy subsidiary, and is currently planning to invest $120 million in the fourth quarter to provide required maintenance and improvements to keep the plant operating for the next four to six years.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
02:07aDELTA AIR LINES : Monroe Energy exploring options for next phase of Trainer Refi..
PU
01:41aVirgin Australia strategy, CEO search complicated by airline investors
RE
09/05DELTA AIR LINES : accommodating customers following Typhoon Jebi, Kansai Airport..
PU
09/05DELTA AIR LINES : Atlanta, wanderlust for the Caribbean? Delta offers seasonal d..
PU
09/05DELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for August 2018 (Article)
PU
09/05DELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for August 2018
PR
09/05July 2018 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom
AQ
09/05DELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/05CITY OF AUSTIN : July 2018 Passenger, Cargo traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; July se..
AQ
09/04DELTA AIR LINES : Ahead of Gordon, Delta updates operational plan along Gulf Coa..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) at Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transport.. 
09/05Delta Air Lines (DAL) Presents At Cowen 11th Annual Global Transportation Con.. 
09/05Delta reports August traffic 
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/30Is Warren Buffett Going To Buy An Airline? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 329 M
EBIT 2018 5 398 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 10,41
P/E ratio 2019 8,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 40 706 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES5.14%40 706
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC31.01%24 071
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.24%18 211
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.88%17 908
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.82%15 363
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.14%12 699
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.