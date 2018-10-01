Delta Air Lines : More links to London and a new way to Lisbon next summer on Delta (Article)

Delta is beefing up links to London next summer through expanded service from its Detroit hub and Portland, Ore.​​ as well as new service to Lisbon from its growing Boston focus city.

During summer 2019, Delta will offer expanded twice daily service to London-Heathrow and Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport and daily service between London-Heathrow and Portland International Airport, up from three-to-four times weekly.

'We hear from customers all over the U.S. that access to London is very important to them,' said Roberto Ioriatti, V.P. - Trans-Atlantic. 'And Delta is happy to answer their needs by expanding additional choice through our Detroit hub with a second daily at to the U.S. West Coast at Portland through daily service next summer.' ​

Delta earlier this year celebrated 10 years of service at London-Heathrow, marking growth from three daily flights to two cities in 2008 to nine daily flights to seven cities today. During that time, Delta transformed its products and services on the ground and in the air to become a key player in the competitive London-U.S. travel market.

Additionally, Delta is giving Boston customers even more trans-Atlantic choices beginning next summer when the airline inaugurates new nonstop service to Lisbon, Portugal on May 23.

Lisbon flying complements existing Delta international service to Paris, London-Heathrow, Amsterdam and Dublin and partner flying to Amsterdam, Paris, Rome and Seoul.