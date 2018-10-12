Delta Air Lines : Panama City Beach Airport reopens, Delta provides support after Michael (Article)

Delta has resumed all operations at airports impacted by Hurricane Michael, including Panama City Beach Airport (ECP), with its first arrival Friday morning. The airline doesn't expect any further disruption to flights in Panama City, though schedule adjustments are possible pending additional assessments of facilities and infrastructure.

Customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta Mobile App to make changes to their flight and get up-to-date flight status updates.

As Michael has moved off the East Coast and into the Atlantic, the airline continues to provide support to the areas affected by the storm.

Delta began shipping supplies such as portable chargers, satellite phones, generators and other hurricane readiness supplies before the historic storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle early this week in an effort to help those on the ground. The airline's largest hub in Atlanta sent 96 cases of water and nearly 3,000 pounds of perishable and non-perishable items on flights to the affected stations.

'The quick support of Delta's Cargo Breezeway agents to help package and ship all of these items to impacted areas truly made a huge difference,' said Theresa Debosky, Regional Manager of Field Stations.

Additionally, handheld Nomad devices were sent to provide employees the ability to assist customers from beyond the desk in the event that airports in the region were without power. Delta teams of ground service equipment technicians and IT professionals were dispatched to assist power crews at Panama City, Fla. (ECP), Destin - Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS), Albany, Ga. (ABY) and Dothan, Ala. (DHN) in restoring generator power and restarting Delta's technology systems.

Other temporary duty-assigned employees were also dispatched to a few of the impacted airports in the region to provide operational support and prepare for a restart once the storm passed.

Ahead of the storm, Delta issued waivers for travel, baggage and pet fees, in addition to capping fares from cities in the region to help customers looking to evacuate. ​

These pre-storm preparations, including repositioning aircraft away from the projected path of the storm, allowed Delta to be the last airline to fly out, and first to operate back into Panama City, Pensacola, Fla., Tallahassee, Albany, Ga. and Dothan, Ala.

Dave Holtz, S.V.P. - Operations and Customer Center, offered his praises to the Delta teams for their support during and after the passing of Michael.

'Hats off to the Delta teams across the hurricane's path who worked diligently to get the stations back up and running during a time when they had to put their personal hardships behind them to take care of our customers and restart the operation.'

Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Delta is operating a normal schedule to airports across coastal Florida, as well as parts of southern Georgia Thursday, with the exception of Panama City Beach Airport (ECP), which remains closed until Friday afternoon due to damage to the terminal and other airport infrastructure.

Operations in Albany, Ga. (ABY) and Dothan, Ala. (DHN) resumed Thursday afternoon.

Delta is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Michael as it moves northeastward across eastern North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. Delta doesn't expect any disruptions to flights along the storm's projected path, though schedule adjustments are possible should crosswinds exceed safety limitations.

Despite initial Wednesday and Thursday cancellations, pre-storm preparations, which included repositioning aircraft away from the storm, provisioning generators and other supplies as well as calling in customer service teams from other airports, allowed Delta to be the last airline to fly out, and first to operate back into Pensacola (PNS) and Tallahassee (TLH).

A travel waiver remains in place for the area in the storm's projected path and was further expanded Wednesday to include additional cities. A waiver also remains in place for baggage and pet-in-cabin fees.

Delta's fare cap is still in effect through Thursday for travel to and from Destin, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Mobile, Ala. (MOB) at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin.

As always, customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta Mobile App to make changes to their itineraries and get up-to-date flight status updates.

Customer donations to the American Red Cross can be made here. ​ Learn more about how Delta's partnership with the non-profit is helping during Hurricane Michael.

Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Delta flights to coastal Florida, as well as parts of Georgia, have largely resumed Thursday morning, with some minor delays, as airports in the region reopened following Michael's passage. No disruption at the airline's hub in Atlanta is expected Thursday.

Hurricane Michael has been downgraded to a tropical storm and continues to move inland over eastern Georgia, central South Carolina and into eastern North Carolina. The storm is forecasted to continue moving northeastward off the East Coast by early Friday morning.

Despite cancelling approximately 80 flights Wednesday and Thursday, pre-storm preparations, which included repositioning aircraft away from the storm as well as calling in agents from other airports, allowed Delta to be the last airline to fly in, and first to operate out of Pensacola (PNS) and Tallahassee (TLH).

A travel waiver remains in place for the area in the storm's projected path and was further expanded Wednesday to include additional cities. A waiver also remains in place for baggage and pet-in-cabin fees.

Delta's fare cap is still in effect through Thursday for travel to and from Destin, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Mobile, Ala. (MOB) at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin.

Teams in the airline's Operations and Customer Center will remain in constant contact with Delta's teams throughout the region as well as local authorities to provide assistance throughout Michael's impact. The airline began shipping supplies to the region Tuesday such as portable generators, handheld devices to assist with boarding in the event of a disruption of airport power, satellite phones, and water. Additional staffing is also in place at certain impacted airports to provide operational support as many of the airports begin a Thursday restart.

As always, customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta Mobile App to make changes to their itineraries and get up-to-date flight status updates.

Customer donations to the American Red Cross can be made here​. ​ Learn more about how Delta's partnership with the non-profit is helping during Hurricane Michael.

Oct. 10 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm just 20 miles southeast of Panama City with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The fast-moving hurricane continues to track northeast at approximately 14 miles per hour across the Florida Panhandle and into south-central Georgia.

As the storm passes, flights will resume at Pensacola (PNS) Wednesday evening. The airline will ferry aircraft normally scheduled to remain overnight in Augusta, Ga. (AGS) and Savannah, GA (SAV) back to Atlanta Wednesday night to keep aircraft out of the path of Michael.

Meanwhile, with a focus on customer and employee safety, Delta proactively cancelled all of Wednesday's flights for Panama City (ECP), Tallahassee (TLH), Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Albany, Ga. (ABY), Valdosta, Ga. (VLD) and Dothan, Ala. (DHN). The airline expects to resume flights at these airports Thursday morning, pending an assessment of facilities and infrastructure. Since Tuesday, Delta has cancelled nearly 80 scheduled flights as a result of Michael with additional disruptions possible.

Customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta Mobile App to make changes to their flight and get up-to-date flight status updates.

A travel waiver remains in place for the area in the storm's projected path and was further expanded Wednesday to include additional cities. A waiver also remains in place for baggage and pet-in-cabin fees.

Delta's fare cap is still in effect until Oct. 11 for travel to and from Destin, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Mobile, Ala. (MOB) at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin.

As of midday Wednesday, Delta does not anticipate any disruptions at its Atlanta hub given the storm's forecast northeast track. Atlanta will see rain and high winds overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but those will remain within viable limits during Delta's normal operating hours at Hartsfield-Jackson International. The airline's meteorology team will continue to monitor any changes to model forecasts.

Additionally, to assist with an operational restart following the storm and to take care of Delta customers and employees, the airline has also sent portable generators, handheld devices to assist with boarding in the event of a disruption of airport power, satellite phones, water and other hurricane readiness supplies, as well as additional staff to provide operational support at certain impacted airports.

Customer donations to the American Red Cross can be made here​. ​

Oct. 10 at 12:48 p.m. ET

Delta teams in the Operations and Customer Center continue to keep a close eye on Hurricane Michael as it moves across the Florida Panhandle and into southern Georgia Wednesday evening. Due to the forecast track of the storm, the airline has expanded its travel waiver to include Brunswick, GA (BQK) Columbus, GA (CSG), Savannah, GA (SAV) and Columbia, SC (CAE).

The waiver covers free checked baggage, pet-in-cabin fees and a one-time change to travel plans without fee. Delta has cancelled additional flights for Wednesday evening and Thursday at Florida airports in Tallahassee (TLH), Panama City (ECP) and Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), bringing the total to approximately 70 cancellations.

Delta's fare cap is still in effect until Oct. 11 for travel to and from Destin, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Mobile, Ala. (MOB) at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin.

As of midday Wednesday, Delta does not anticipate any disruptions at its Atlanta hub given the storm's forecast turn to the northeast once making landfall. Atlanta will see rain and high winds overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but those will remain within viable limits during Delta's normal operating hours at Hartsfield-Jackson International. The airline's meteorology team will continue to monitor any changes to model forecasts.

To assist with the restart of the operation following the storm - as well as take care of its customers and employees - Delta is sending portable generators, satellite phones, bottles of water, general hurricane readiness supplies, handheld devices to assist with boarding in the event of a disruption of airport power and additional staff to provide operational support at certain impacted airports.

Michael, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday morning, is moving north at approximately 13 miles per hour. As of 11 a.m., the eye of storm is about 60 miles south-southwest of Panama City and 95 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Fla. with sustained winds of up to 140 miles per hour. Michael is forecast to make landfall just east of Panama City Wednesday afternoon and will continue moving north-northeast overnight through southern Georgia and into South Carolina Thursday afternoon.

The storm will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Coastal Florida as well as parts of Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening. Additional cancellations are possible as Delta teams continue to monitor Wednesday and Thursday's operational impact.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

Customer donations to the American Red Cross can be made here​. ​

Oct. 9 at 5:40 p.m. ET

Delta has proactively canceled approximately 40 flights, primarily on Wednesday, at these Florida airports: Tallahassee (TLH), Pensacola (PNS), Panama City (ECP) and Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS).

The airline will ferry aircraft from the above stations, that are normally scheduled to remain overnight, back to Atlanta Tuesday evening. Delta will also operate additional flights Tuesday night from these airports to assist with customer evacuation.

Delta has also capped fares in Destin, Panama City, Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Mobile, Ala. (MOB) at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin each way between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

Additionally, Delta has expanded a travel waiver to include Albany, Ga. (ABY), Augusta, Ga. (AGS), Valdosta, Ga. (VLD) and Dothan, Ala. (DHN), allowing customers traveling through impacted markets free checked baggage, pet-in-cabin fees and the ability to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

To assist with the restart of the operation following the storm - as well as take care of its customers and employees - Delta is sending portable generators, satellite phones, bottles of water, general hurricane readiness supplies, handheld devices to assist with boarding in the event of a disruption of airport power and additional staff to provide operational support at certain impacted airports.

Hurricane Michael, which strengthened to a Category 3 storm Tuesday afternoon, is moving on a northward track toward the Florida Panhandle. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the storm is about 330 miles south of Panama City with sustained winds of up 120 miles per hour and is expected to make landfall just east of the city tomorrow morning. The storm is then forecast to move northeast across southern Georgia Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Delta does not anticipate any impact to its operation at Hartsfield-Jackson as the storm is expected to remain southeast of Atlanta while winds and rain are forecast to remain within operational limits.

Teams in the airline's Operations and Customer Center will continue to maintain close lines of communication with local Delta and airport leadership up to and through Hurricane Michael's arrival. Delta will also continue to monitor for changes to weather forecasts and potential local infrastructure challenges following Michael's impact to potential flight schedule changes.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

Oct. 9 at 12:48 p.m. ET

Delta will ferry aircraft normally scheduled to remain overnight in Tallahassee (TLH), Pensacola (PNS), Panama City (ECP) and Destin - Fort Walton Beach (VPS) back to Atlanta Tuesday night following the last scheduled arrivals as the four coastal airports will close ahead of Hurricane Michael's landfall.

In addition to Panama City and Destin, Delta has also capped fares in Pensacola, Tallahassee and Mobile, Ala. (MOB) at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin each way between Oct. 9-11.

Delta has also issued an expanded travel waiver to also include Albany, Ga. (ABY), Augusta, Ga. (AGS), Dothan, Ala. (DHN) and Valdosta, Ga. (VLD) that allows customers traveling through impacted markets free checked baggage, pet-in-cabin fees and the ability to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

The airline is also sending water and other hurricane readiness supplies, as well as additional staff to provide operational support at certain impacted airports and prepare for a restart once the storm passes.

With a focus on customer and employee safety, these efforts are in line with Delta's existing operations playbook and response plan for major hurricanes and other severe weather events.

Teams in the airline's Operations and Customer Center will continue to maintain close lines of communication with local Delta and airport leadership up to and through Hurricane Michael's arrival. Delta will also continue to monitor for changes to weather forecasts and potential local infrastructure challenges following Michael's impact to inform potential flight schedule changes.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. ET

Delta has capped certain fares and issued a travel waiver as Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen and move towards the Florida Panhandle.

Airports covered in the price caps include the following Florida markets: Pensacola (PNS), Panama City (ECP), Destin - Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Tallahassee (TLH) as well as Mobile, Ala. (MOB). Fares to and from these markets are capped at $299 in Main Cabin and $499 in the forward cabin each way between Oct. 9-11.

The travel waiver allows customers traveling to and from the above cities on Oct. 9-10 to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Monday morning, as Michael was upgraded to hurricane status, the Florida Governor issued a state of emergency for 26 counties likely to be impacted Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning when the storm is forecast to make landfall.

The airline's team of meteorologists continue to work around the clock to make important regular updates to the storm's strength and trajectory that will inform the airline's decisions on flight operations moving forward.

Delta continues to make strides to help better assist those impacted by hurricanes, as was seen as recently as mid-September during Hurricane Florence.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status

Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operations & Customer Center is keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Strom Michael and its forecasted path across the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.

The storm is trekking north from the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula and is forecasted to continue towards the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida panhandle around Wednesday.

Weather models are predicting that the system will move through the lower half of Georgia and the Carolinas by mid-week into Friday as the storm weakens.

Last week in an investor update, Delta disclosed a $30 million negative impact to its September quarter pre-tax income impact from Hurricane Florence. Delta will report full September quarter financial results on Thursday.

More updates to come as the tropical system develops. ​