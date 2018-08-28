Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : Radio host’s veteran father honored on final flight with help of Delta people (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:07am CEST

When Delta people heard during their morning commute that Atlanta radio personality Kristin Klingshirn would be flying that afternoon with a special request, they resolved to make a difficult day a memorable experience.

[Attachment] The co-host of The Bert Show, a syndicated radio program, was traveling from Atlanta to Ohio last week with her father's ashes for his funeral. On the air, Kristin expressed her wish for her father, a Vietnam War Army captain, to sit in the cockpit one last time on the flight.

Met curbside at the Delta terminal, Kristin and her husband, carrying her father's urn, were greeted by Delta Elite Services and escorted through security.

They were then driven to their gate at the airport's busy B Concourse where they awaited the arrival of the Honor Guard team that was beginning a service for a customer at another gate.

'We didn't get all of the details of the parties involved, but we had what we needed to support the request,' said Brian McConnell, an Airport Customer Service employee who leads the Honor Guard. 'It came down to us being able to finish our service at one gate, pack up our trucks and get over to the other gate in a timely manner.'

The Honor Guard members arrived and moved into position to help pay respects to Kristin's father. A short prayer was offered to the family, along with a commemorative medal.

At the same time, the Dayton flight's captain, who had just arrived from another flight a dozen gates over, was met by his leaders and presented with the veteran's history and the request.

Kristin was met at the end of the jetway by Captain Quinn, who would pilot her father's final flight.

'I was hoping that you would honor my family and allow my dad to sit up front, in the cockpit with you one last time. It would mean the world to us,' Kristin said.

'It would be my honor,' he replied, taking the urn.

Outside, the Honor Guard had come to attention as the aircraft pushed back from the gate and taxied for takeoff past the waving flags.

Onboard the pilots alerted passengers, many of whom had unknowingly watched the ceremonies from the gate window, of their special guest on board their flight. Upon landing in Dayton, the local airport team greeted the flight waving American flags.

Hear the Bert Show talk about Kristin's experience here.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
01:07aDELTA AIR LINES : Radio host’s veteran father honored on final flight with..
PU
08/27DELTA AIR LINES : What it takes to be a Delta Air Lines pilot (Article)
PU
08/27DELTA AIR LINES : New state-of-the-art engine shop enables future of repairs (Ar..
PU
08/27DELTA AIR LINES : New state-of-the-art engine shop enables future of engine repa..
PU
08/26WOMEN&RSQUO;S EQUALITY DAY : Seven ways Delta champions women (Video)
PU
08/24DELTA AIR LINES : One suites offered to Paris and Tokyo; new travel warning for ..
AQ
08/23BOSTON : Delta offers five ways to work on your tan in the Caribbean (Article)
PU
08/23DELTA AIR LINES : elevates four executives to strengthen operations leadership t..
PU
08/23DELTA AIR LINES : Rochester international airport celebrates grand opening augus..
AQ
08/23DELTA AIR LINES : HAITI-TRANSPORTATION-American Airlines reducing flights to Hai..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/221 Easy Step To Beat The Market 
08/20BY THE NUMBERS : Beating The Market With Dividend Growth Stocks 
08/20Airline stocks rally again 
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 319 M
EBIT 2018 5 392 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 10,13
P/E ratio 2019 8,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 39 364 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES2.11%39 364
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC26.32%23 100
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.24%18 427
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP8.39%18 211
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.10%14 942
LUFTHANSA GROUP-23.27%12 952
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.