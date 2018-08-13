Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : Ready to take your career to new heights? Delta Air Lines is hiring 1,000 flight attendants (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

Chosen from among thousands of applicants, Delta flight attendants are recognized as the best in the business. And with more than 1,000 open positions for 2019, the airline is seeking dedicated, service-oriented professionals who love to be on-the-go, help others and enjoy variety in their work.

'The best flight attendants in the world wear the wings of Delta and we'll be looking for top talent as we welcome 1,000 new members to the Delta family,' said Allison Ausband, Delta's Senior Vice President - In-Flight Service. 'Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork - if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us.'

Last year more than 270,000 applicants applied for roughly 1,700 coveted flight attendant jobs at Delta. And, to give top talent a better understanding of just what it takes to join the best in the business, Delta launched the 'Earning our Wings' mini-series. Interested job seekers can binge all 12 episodes on YouTube and the Delta News Hub .

The series chronicles the journey of five flight attendants newly hired in 2017 as they make their way through the eight-week training program each candidate must complete at Delta's Atlanta headquarters. From CPR to extinguishing fires, water evacuations and Delta One meal presentations, these new recruits are put to the test.

'Through the hard work of Delta people, our airline is strong, with a bright future and a clear mission to connect the world - it's a great time to join our team,' said Ausband.

The Ideal Candidate

Applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2019. Since Delta flights operate day and night, year-round, flight attendants must work a flexible schedule.

The best resumes will include:

  • Experience at Delta, its subsidiaries or another airline
  • More than one year of work experience
  • Experience in roles involving customer service
  • Experience in a roles requiring specialized safety training and/or care of others
  • Education beyond high school
  • Fluency in a language other than English: These applicants are considered for 'Language of Destination' flight attendant roles, which offer additional pay as well as special responsibilities​

The top priority for every Delta flight attendant is to ensure the safety and comfort of all customers while providing exceptional service. The full list of responsibilities is available in the job description.

Delta Air Lines is an equal opportunity employer, and we value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability status, or any other legally protected status.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 17:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
07:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Ready to take your career to new heights? Delta Air Lines is h..
PU
04:10pDELTA AIR LINES : launches industry-first aligned corporate benefits program wit..
PU
03:43pWATCH : The workouts that will help fight jet lag
AQ
10:44aAir France KLM shares slump on risk of further strikes
RE
08/12DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic to become first airline partnership to achieve..
PU
08/12DELTA AIR LINES : continues transformation of digital retail shopping experience..
PU
08/12NEXT AIR FRANCE-KLM BOSS MUST NOT SU : director
RE
08/12Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
RE
08/11DELTA AIR LINES : Propel Liftoff Event on Eastman Campus
AQ
08/10DELTA AIR LINES : New York storms prompt travel waiver (Article)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09A New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/09WALL STREET BREAKFAST : New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks 
08/09U.S. airlines further amend Taiwan references 
08/08Lanny's July Dividend Income Summary 
08/01AIR CANADA : Will Trimming Capacity And Raising Fare Price Help Offset Rising Fu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 327 M
EBIT 2018 5 441 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 9,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 38 258 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-2.30%38 258
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.25%22 558
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.38%17 719
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.30%17 703
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.64%15 226
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.59%12 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.