Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : Recent trafficking study builds case for Delta’s support in fight for freedom (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:56pm CEST

The case for corporations to combat human trafficking builds, as anti-trafficking experts at Polaris released a report of novel data showing traffickers' use of business systems for exploitation.

A call for airlines to take action is pronounced in its Transportation section, showing that 71% of trafficking survivors traveled on planes to the United States during the recruitment process, and almost 40% of victims flew at least once during their periods of exploitation.

While the jaunting numbers challenge many to consider their response to modern slavery for the first time, Delta is not new to the conversation. The analysis also recommends changes businesses can make to their systems to limit trafficking. As a leader in the fight since 2011, the report calls out Delta's strategy as a model.

The airline's fight has been driven by passion from the CEO throughout every division at Delta. In response to the report, Ed shared his thoughts on LinkedIn last week:

'At Delta, we pride ourselves on the good we do creating opportunities and connecting people and cultures. The fact that our airplanes are sometimes used for this abhorrent crime - which deprives an estimated 25 million people of their freedom every year - is saddening and disturbing.'

As Delta refuses to look the other way, longstanding relationships with industry leaders like Polaris have been key to the airline's approach. Most recently, the partners developed a new training exclusive for Delta people.

Last fall, the airline gave a $1M donation to the organization's National Human Trafficking Hotline - a resource for survivors and communities to use to report suspected cases of trafficking. The Hotline, which has been in operation for 10 years, has seen a 19% increase in calls since Delta's sponsorship in September.

Additionally, over 48,000 cases reported to the Hotline were aggregated as a resource for creating the recent report.

The airline's partnership with Polaris also allows customers to get involved by donating miles to bring survivors home or to safety. Delta is matching the first million miles, and 57 flights have been donated thus far.

Ed concluded his post with a charge to leaders in financial services, social media, hospitality, housing, healthcare and transportation to #GetOnBoard. 'To other business leaders - I encourage you to study the report. Find your line in the sand and draw it. By learning how your own industries are manipulated for injustice, your systems can become tools in defending the dignity of others.'

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 18:55:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
08:56pDELTA AIR LINES : Recent trafficking study builds case for Delta’s support..
PU
08:16pDELTA CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF SERVICE : Lima, Peru (Article)
PU
06:01pLIKE FATHERS, LIKE SONS : Retiring Delta captain carries legacy of four generati..
PU
05:36pDELTA AIR LINES : Cargo appoints new operations and customer experience managing..
PU
01:11pFrance to back Ben Smith as new Air France-KLM CEO - source
RE
12:20pEMWNEWS.COM : Travel News Trapped & Need your Help and Support to Return to Fami..
AQ
08/15Air France-KLM unions bristle as Air Canada exec tipped for CEO job
RE
08/15VIDEO : Delta gives moms their own ad campaign to persuade their adult children ..
PU
08/15DELTA AIR LINES : gives moms their own ad campaign to persuade their adult child..
PU
08/15DELTA AIR LINES : and Kenya Airways expand connectivity between U.S. and Africa ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14Berkshire boosts stakes in Apple, US Bank, Teva, BNY Mellon, Delta in Q2 
08/09A New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/09WALL STREET BREAKFAST : New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 327 M
EBIT 2018 5 441 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,32%
P/E ratio 2018 9,79
P/E ratio 2019 8,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 37 857 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-1.38%37 857
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.47%22 201
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.91%17 613
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.15%17 356
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.61%13 904
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-10.42%12 527
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.