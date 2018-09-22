Delta Air Lines : Terminal 3 security screening checkpoint to relocate to prepare for Delta Sky Way at LAX construction (Article)

As Delta prepares for the upcoming construction of the Delta Sky Way at LAX, security screening in Terminal 3 will be relocated to level one beginning today. There is no change to the security screening process in Terminal 2.

The Terminal 3 security screening relocation will occur in phases. As a new lane opens at the level one checkpoint, a lane will also be closed at the level three checkpoint. The full relocation is expected to be complete in October, and the security screening checkpoint in Terminal 3 will remain on level one until the first phase of construction is complete in January 2021.

While the process for arriving at the airport and checking in for a flight will remain the same following the relocation, customers are encouraged to take the following actions for a more efficient experience:

Enter the airport from the departures/ticketing level. With the relocation of the security screening checkpoint in Terminal 3, it's important that all customers with flights departing from Terminal 3 arrive to the airport and enter the security screening queue on the departures level. From there, airport employees will direct customers to their respective screening lanes, including TSA Pre-Check, CLEAR and Sky Priority.

The relocation of the security screening checkpoint is part of a series of projects that have been completed over the last two years to enable the larger demolition and construction of the $1.86 billion Delta Sky Way at LAX project, which will modernize, upgrade and connect Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B). The project formally kicked off in May following the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Board of Airport Commissioners' approval of the largest tenant improvement award in its history.

Several key components of the project will be complete by January 2021, including the centralized lobby between Terminals 2 and 3; the centralized security screening area; consolidated baggage claim area; the new 25,000 sq. ft. Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck overlooking Terminals 2 and 3; and the Terminal 3 concourse. The remaining components, including the secure connector between Terminals 3 and B and the new Terminal 3 satellite, will be complete by January 2023. Delta and LAWA recently released new renderings of the facility, which show the interior and exterior of the shared 'headhouse' of Terminals 2 and 3; the interior, secured side of Terminal 3; and the connector between Terminal 3 and Terminal B, among other perspectives.

Since 2009, Delta has been the fastest-growing carrier at LAX and has invested billions of dollars in products, services and technology to enhance the customer experience in Los Angeles and across its network. These investments include adding free Main Cabin meals on select coast-to-coast routes, free mobile messaging, free in-flight entertainment, upgraded Main Cabin snacks, the addition of sparkling wine, access to Wi-Fi on nearly all flights, enhanced blankets and refreshed Flight Fuel food-for-purchase options. Recent upgrades to the Delta One in-flight experience include new chef-designed Delta One menus curated by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for flights from LAX, refreshed TUMI amenity kits with Kiehl's products, and an Alessi-designed collection of serviceware. Delta launched direct service from LAX to Amsterdam and Paris in June in partnership with Air France-KLM, providing the most extensive time of day coverage to Europe and over 118 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The airline also deployed its new Airbus A350 aircraft featuring the Delta One Suite and Delta Premium Select on the LA-Shanghai route in July.