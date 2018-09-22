Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Delta Air Lines : Terminal 3 security screening checkpoint to relocate to prepare for Delta Sky Way at LAX construction (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 02:39am CEST

As Delta prepares for the upcoming construction of the Delta Sky Way at LAX, security screening in Terminal 3 will be relocated to level one beginning today. There is no change to the security screening process in Terminal 2.

The Terminal 3 security screening relocation will occur in phases. As a new lane opens at the level one checkpoint, a lane will also be closed at the level three checkpoint. The full relocation is expected to be complete in October, and the security screening checkpoint in Terminal 3 will remain on level one until the first phase of construction is complete in January 2021.

While the process for arriving at the airport and checking in for a flight will remain the same following the relocation, customers are encouraged to take the following actions for a more efficient experience:

  • Enter the airport from the departures/ticketing level. With the relocation of the security screening checkpoint in Terminal 3, it's important that all customers with flights departing from Terminal 3 arrive to the airport and enter the security screening queue on the departures level. From there, airport employees will direct customers to their respective screening lanes, including TSA Pre-Check, CLEAR and Sky Priority.
  • Download the Fly Delta App. The app gives customers access to the latest terminal and gate information and the industry's most innovative airport wayfinding maps, which guides customers with turn-by-turn walking directions to their next gate, a restaurant or baggage claim.
  • Check terminal and gate information prior to arriving at LAX. Delta customers should use the Fly Delta app or delta.com to confirm their bag drop terminal, which could be different from their departure terminal, and reconfirm gate information upon arrival at the airport.
  • Arrive early. Delta recommends arriving two hours prior to domestic departures and three hours prior to international departures.
  • Need help? Ask! Delta's airport customer service team is always available to answer questions.

The relocation of the security screening checkpoint is part of a series of projects that have been completed over the last two years to enable the larger demolition and construction of the $1.86 billion Delta Sky Way at LAX project, which will modernize, upgrade and connect Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B). The project formally kicked off in May following the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Board of Airport Commissioners' approval of the largest tenant improvement award in its history.

Several key components of the project will be complete by January 2021, including the centralized lobby between Terminals 2 and 3; the centralized security screening area; consolidated baggage claim area; the new 25,000 sq. ft. Delta Sky Club with a Sky Deck overlooking Terminals 2 and 3; and the Terminal 3 concourse. The remaining components, including the secure connector between Terminals 3 and B and the new Terminal 3 satellite, will be complete by January 2023. Delta and LAWA recently released new renderings of the facility, which show the interior and exterior of the shared 'headhouse' of Terminals 2 and 3; the interior, secured side of Terminal 3; and the connector between Terminal 3 and Terminal B, among other perspectives.

Since 2009, Delta has been the fastest-growing carrier at LAX and has invested billions of dollars in products, services and technology to enhance the customer experience in Los Angeles and across its network. These investments include adding free Main Cabin meals on select coast-to-coast routes, free mobile messaging, free in-flight entertainment, upgraded Main Cabin snacks, the addition of sparkling wine, access to Wi-Fi on nearly all flights, enhanced blankets and refreshed Flight Fuel food-for-purchase options. Recent upgrades to the Delta One in-flight experience include new chef-designed Delta One menus curated by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for flights from LAX, refreshed TUMI amenity kits with Kiehl's products, and an Alessi-designed collection of serviceware. Delta launched direct service from LAX to Amsterdam and Paris in June in partnership with Air France-KLM, providing the most extensive time of day coverage to Europe and over 118 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The airline also deployed its new Airbus A350 aircraft featuring the Delta One Suite and Delta Premium Select on the LA-Shanghai route in July.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 00:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
02:39aDELTA AIR LINES : Terminal 3 security screening checkpoint to relocate to prepar..
PU
12:54aUnited Airlines pilots resist contract changes over regional routes
RE
09/21DELTA AIR LINES : and Aeromexico continued their support of the Road To The Lati..
PU
09/21DELTA AIR LINES : For second year, Seattle Delta Sky Club named North America&rs..
PU
09/21DELTA AIR LINES : achieves NDC standard 18.1, joining Virgin Atlantic to become ..
PU
09/21DELTA AIR LINES : to launch first biometric terminal in the U.S.
AQ
09/21DELTA AIR LINES : to Launch First Biometric Terminal in the U.S.
AQ
09/20DELTA AIR LINES : to launch first biometric terminal in the U.S. (Video)
PU
09/20RUN, ED, RUN : Delta employees join CEO for 5K training run ahead of NYC Maratho..
PU
09/20RUN, ED, RUN : Delta employees join CEO for 5K training run ahead of NYC Maratho..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Airline stocks gain after majors raise baggage fees 
09/21Stocks Back At Record Highs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stocks Back At Record Highs 
09/19Delta raises U.S. baggage fees to $30, joining United, JetBlue 
09/19GameStop's Fundamentals Are Declining - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/18/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 343 M
EBIT 2018 5 408 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 895 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,28
P/E ratio 2019 8,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 40 187 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES3.39%40 187
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.23%24 294
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.04%18 065
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.44%18 028
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.64%15 271
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.25%12 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.