Delta Air Lines : Tons of ways Delta makes the world a better place (Article)

These are some of the stories featured inside Delta's 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report entitled, 'People Are Our Priority' that showcase how the global airline and its people are making business decisions every day for the benefit of employees, communities and customers.

'At the core of every decision we make as a company is a strong set of core values set forth by our founder nearly 90 years ago,' CEO Ed Bastian said in his opening letter. 'To care for our customers, our community and each other is defined as servant leadership, and is reflected in our commitment to being a good steward of the environment, a positive force in the communities we serve and a great place to work and fly.'

Earlier this year, news agency Reuters detailed how Delta finds business opportunity through environmental sustainability. Delta's latest CRR goes even further by sharing stories of the opportunities Delta creates to forge its own brand of good corporate citizenship. Here are a few more examples:

Giving back 1 percent of our net income from the previous year to key charitable organizations through cash contributions and grants from The Delta Air Lines Foundation that exceeded $45 million in 2017 .

Driving diversity and inclusion across Delta by providing front-line and executive training and signing on to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion program to cultivate a workplace in which different points of view are welcome and employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion topics.

Developing meaningful technology through employee teams and our Global Innovation Center, The Hangar, to enhance the customer experience with features like the proprietary Flight Weather Viewer that helps pilots avoid turbulence, biometric boarding passes, free in-flight mobile messaging, RFID bag tracking through the Fly Delta app, auto check-in and post-purchase upgrades.

Launching Delta's flagship onboard experience with the A350 and announcing the addition of the Airbus A220-100 - both aircraft that will continue Delta's environmental sustainability efforts to replace 20 percent of our mainline fleet by 2020.

Fuel-saving efforts that contributed to a 13.3 percent reduction in absolute emissions since 2005, putting us on track toward the goal of reducing emissions by 50 percent over 2005 levels by 2050.

Voluntarily purchasing and retiring in total more than 2.5 million carbon offsets in 2017 as part of our effort to voluntarily maintain our total carbon footprint at 2012 levels despite growing our business.

'Up-cycling' thousands of wear-tested uniform samples as part of developing Delta's new uniforms for 60,000 front-line employees.

Implementing industry-leading operational recovery processes to lessen the impact of major weather events on customers and employees.

Earning top employment awards from Fortune, Great Place to Work and Glassdoor.

View Delta's complete Corporate Responsibility Report here to learn more about how Delta is making people its priority across its business efforts.