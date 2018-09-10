Log in
News

Delta Air Lines : Waiver, price caps issued for Hawaiian Islands ahead of Hurricane Olivia (Article)

09/10/2018 | 06:12pm EDT

Delta has issued a travel waiver for the Hawaiian Islands ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Olivia.

There are no schedule adjustments planned for flights to and from Hawaii, though Delta's operational teams are keeping an eye on the storm. The airline has also capped one-way, non-stop airfares to and from the islands to help those choosing to leave the affected areas. The airline has also capped one-way, non-stop airfares to and from the islands to help those choosing to leave the affected area, ranging by cabin, flight distance and market. Flights from Hawaii to the West Coast range from as low as $499 in Main Cabin and $999 for first class seating, while non-stop flights from Honolulu to Atlanta and Minneapolis range from $749 for Main Cabin up to $1,475 in the forward cabin.

The waiver allows customers travelling to, from or though Honolulu (HNL), Kona (KOA), Lihue (LIH) and Maui (OGG) on Sept. 11 and 12 to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary as Delta's meteorology team continues to monitor the tropical system.

The storm, which is forecasted to weaken from its Category 1 status to a tropical storm, is approaching Hawaii from the east and is expected to pass through the islands Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and high surf. This is the second large storm to impact the Hawaiian Islands this summer. Hurricane Lane passed near the islands in late August and was only one of two Category 5 hurricanes to come within 350 miles of Hawaii in the state's history.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Big Island of Hawaii and Maui, while Oahu remains under a tropical storm watch.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:11:02 UTC
