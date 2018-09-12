Delta Air Lines : adds 1,200 seats, cancels flights to prep for Hurricane Florence (Article)

Delta has proactively cancelled approximately 85 flights, primarily scheduled for Thursday, to and from cities along the storm's path as Hurricane Florence continues its approach to the Carolina coast.

Airports in Charleston, S.C., Fayetteville, N.C., Jacksonville, N.C., and Wilmington, N.C., announced they will close Wednesday evening after the arrival of most flights and will remain closed through Thursday, possibly longer. Additional adjustments to flights may be necessary after facilities and infrastructure evaluations. Customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta Mobile App to make changes to their flight and get up-to-date flight status updates.

Delta has added a total of 1,200 seats via extra flights and upsized aircraft in the storm's path. The airline has also expanded its travel waiver to include Asheville, N.C., (AVL), Augusta, Ga., (AGS) and Greenville/Spartanburg S.C., (GSP) in addition to extending the impacted travel dates covered by the waiver through Sept. 17. The airline has also waived baggage and pet-in-cabin fees.

Adding more seats to the schedule before Florence's impact is part of Delta's effort to help residents leave the area ahead of the storm, which is expected to bring rainfall totaling more than 20 inches and destructive winds projected to reach speeds of over 100 mph around Wilmington, N.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Delta has a history of adding flights and upsizing aircraft before storms to help evacuation efforts as well as providing additional cargo and passenger capacity after storms to aid in relief efforts.

The airline remains in constant contact with local airline employees and leaders to address the needs of customers and employees as they face the Category 3 storm. Delta has already sent critical supplies such as water, satellite phones for use in case cellular networks are disrupted, and other devices to help employees operate ticket counter and gate functions in the event of power outages. A customer service employee Go Team is at the ready to travel to the most affected airports if necessary to provide assistance to restart flight operations once airports reopen.

Delta leaders emphasized employee safety during an operational briefing Wednesday afternoon, with one leader saying, 'Nothing is more important than taking care of our employees and customers. Make sure you're in a safe place to ride out this storm well in advance of this storm impacting your location. Look at emergency action plans and ensure you're prepared.'

John Laughter, Delta's Senior Vice President of Safety, Security & Compliance, added, 'Put your own safety and your team's safety first. That's the best way we can support ourselves and our customers.'

10 a.m. Wednesday:

As Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the coastal North Carolina-South Carolina border, Delta has added over 1,000 extra seats on larger aircraft and extra flights to and from the affected cities to assist with evacuation efforts for those in Florence's path.

Up to and through the time Florence makes landfall, Delta will evaluate possible flight changes and cancellations as additional information on updated weather forecasts, potential airport closures, evacuation warnings and conditions on the ground dictate. The airline continues to monitor for further directives and information from state and local officials.

Additionally, Delta's team of meteorologists continue to evaluate the latest weather models. The airline's Strategic Planning Team is working with local station and airport management to monitor conditions on the ground and maintain a steady flow of information.

Currently well off the coast, weather forecasts show the storm making landfall Friday evening and stretching into Saturday morning. Predictions suggest that Florence will likely move westward primarily through South Carolina as the storm begins to weaken.

Ahead of the storm, Delta put in place and subsequently expanded a severe weather waiver for cities stretching from Savannah, Ga. to Charlottesville, Va. The airline also waived checked baggage fees and pet-in-cabin fees in addition to capping fares on several markets in the storm's path.

Customers are encouraged to visit Delta.com or use the Fly Delta mobile app to make changes to their flight and get up-to-date flight status updates.

Sept. 11 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Delta's team of meteorologists in the airline's Operations and Customer Center continue to actively monitor the projected path of Hurricane Florence as it makes its way toward coastal North Carolina.

In anticipation of Florence's arrival, the airline has added cities and expanded its weather waiver to include markets from Savannah, Ga. (SAV) to Charlottesville, Va. (CHO) and has also implemented a baggage fee waiver for checked bags for customers flying from select cities. Delta is also waiving pet in cabin fees, to and from select cities, from September 10-17.

This weather waiver applies to customers traveling to, from or through these cities will be able to make changes to their currently booked flights without incurring a change fee.

The storm is projected to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to current forecasts, and is expected to linger in the area through the weekend, dumping significant amounts of rain, before making its way inland on Monday of next week.

As of approximately 12:30 p.m., Hurricane Florence was making its way through the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, approximately 400 miles to the south of Bermuda and 900 miles east of North Carolina moving in a west-northwest trajectory as a Category 4 storm with winds of close to 150 miles per hour.

Decisions regarding flight cancellations or other disruptions at airports along the coastal Southeast are expected approximately 24 hours prior to the storm making landfall. In addition to flight disruptions caused by the storm's impact, cancellations may also be driven by conditions on the ground at airports in Florence's path, such as severe flooding, power outages or other infrastructure constraints. Delta also continues to monitor for any updates from state and local officials as evacuation warnings are issued.

As always, Delta's top priority is ensuring the safety of our customers and employees.

Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET

As Delta's team of meteorologists continue to monitor the projected pathway of Hurricane Florence, the airline has proactively issued fare price caps for select coastal and inland cities from Savannah, Ga., up to Richmond, Va. Fares range by cabin, flight distance and market from as low as $299 in Main Cabin up to $799 in the forward cabin.

Delta has also proactively issued a weather waiver for affected airports ahead of Florence's landfall, which was recently upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane.

Airports covered by the waiver include:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

New Bern, NC (EWN)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Newport News, VA (PHF)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

This weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities through Sept. 16, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee. As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

This article was updated Tuesday morning to add Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga., to the waiver list.

Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

​Delta's teams in the Operations and Customer Center are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence as it moves west-northwest towards the U.S. East Coast.

The airline's team of meteorologists has been watching the storm since it first developed in the Atlantic last week causing en route weather concerns for flights between the U.S. and Africa. Current, long-range forecasts predict Hurricane Florence will continue to strengthen and gain speed as it moves west towards the U.S. East Coast. Earlier forecasts were tracking the storm to move east of Bermuda, keeping it in the sea.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the warm waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean through Wednesday and is expected to make landfall late Thursday night into early Friday morning of next week.

At this time, it is too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude and timing of Florence's impact to the airports and communities Delta serves. This level of detail typically is more predictable within 48 hours of the storm reaching landside. Delta's meteorology team uses a combination of satellite data and a number of storm models created by government agencies worldwide to storm monitor trends.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information. ​​