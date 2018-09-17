Log in
Delta Air Lines : certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for third year in row (Article)

0
09/17/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Delta was certified once again as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work. The airline earned this credential for a third straight year based on extensive ratings provided by Delta people in anonymous surveys.

The survey, sent to a random selection of Delta's more than 80,000 people worldwide, was anchored by 90 percent of respondents saying Delta overall is a great place to work. The analysis also shows 93 percent of employees are proud to tell others they work for Delta and 92 percent say they want to work at the company for a long time.

'As a recent arrival to Delta myself, I can attest to its remarkable culture,' said Jennifer Carpenter, V.P. - Global Talent Acquisition. 'It's wonderful to see the 'Delta Difference' validated by another year of Great Place to Work certification. Delta is a magnet for top talent, and we are proud that our culture attracts and engages the best.'

Delta Air Lines, Inc. employees completed 1443 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 2.15.

The distinction joins a crowded shelf of prior honors from the company, including the most recent as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018 (#98), and 2017 awards for Best Workplaces for Diversity (#15), Best Workplaces for Women (#10), and Best Large Workplaces in Southern California (#15).

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:27:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 343 M
EBIT 2018 5 408 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 895 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,24
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 40 049 M
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES3.45%40 049
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC34.02%24 624
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.92%17 657
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.85%17 479
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.64%14 380
LUFTHANSA GROUP-26.20%12 482
