Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : continues transformation of digital retail shopping experience with SAP Concur collaboration (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

Delta Air Lines' work to transform the airline industry's online shopping experience reached a milestone today thanks to a new collaboration with SAP Concur.

Delta will participate in Concur TripLink to provide expanded choice for its corporate customers and travel managers, and SAP Concur will invest in enhancements to its online booking tool with market-leading solutions.

'Customers expect their retail experiences with Delta to extend across all distribution channels, including visibility into multiple product choices and attributes,' said Jeff Lobl, Managing Director - Distribution Strategy. 'The combination of Delta joining TripLink and SAP Concur's investment in enhancing its online booking tool means this collaboration will advance our efforts to bring the transparency and choice on Delta's direct channels to every customers' channel of choice.'

Delta has been on the leading edge of developing digital channels that show side-by-side comparisons of all products available for a given itinerary, while other distributors continue to simply list a single fare. Now, as Delta's award-winning digital channels are attracting record numbers of customers, the airline is collaborating with others in the travel industry to bring the same level of consistency, transparency, and choice to the third-party distribution network.

Delta was a leader in creating branded product choices to fit every customer's need. Now its efforts to work with industry partners to showcase that choice to customers is rooted in bringing transparency, consistency and choice across all travel distribution channels.

The Delta integration with Concur TripLink is designed to allow Delta corporate customers to realize the benefits of their managed travel program even when their travelers need to make reservations on Delta's website or mobile app. TripLink automatically captures those bookings, enabling immediate visibility into traveler spend, application of policy, and robust duty of care.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 16:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
07:10pDELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic to become first airline partnership to achieve..
PU
06:10pDELTA AIR LINES : continues transformation of digital retail shopping experience..
PU
03:22pNEXT AIR FRANCE-KLM BOSS MUST NOT SU : director
RE
12:21aNext Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
RE
08/11DELTA AIR LINES : Propel Liftoff Event on Eastman Campus
AQ
08/10DELTA AIR LINES : New York storms prompt travel waiver (Article)
PU
08/09DELTA AIR LINES : There are some experiences in one's life that are impossib
AQ
08/09U.S. airlines say further amending websites to change Taiwan references
RE
08/08DELTA AIR LINES : Get the latest from Delta straight to your iPhone or iPad with..
PU
08/08Lead candidate to head Air France-KLM is Air Canada's COO - Le Monde
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09A New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/09WALL STREET BREAKFAST : New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks 
08/09U.S. airlines further amend Taiwan references 
08/08Lanny's July Dividend Income Summary 
08/01AIR CANADA : Will Trimming Capacity And Raising Fare Price Help Offset Rising Fu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 327 M
EBIT 2018 5 441 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 9,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 38 258 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-2.30%38 258
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.25%22 558
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.41%17 719
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.30%17 703
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.64%15 226
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.59%12 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.