Delta Air Lines : easyJet in talks with Ferrovie, Delta to form consortium to explore options for Alitalia

Alitalia was put under special administration in 2017.

"Following submission of easyJet's non-binding expression of interest in a restructured Alitalia in October 2018, easyJet confirms that it is in discussions with Ferrovie and Delta Air Lines about forming a consortium to explore options for the future operations of Alitalia," easyJet said in a statement.

It was not certain whether a transaction will materialize, easyJet said.

