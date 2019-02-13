Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : easyJet in talks with Ferrovie, Delta to form consortium to explore options for Alitalia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:29pm EST
A Easy Jet Airbus A320 plane lands at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes

(Reuters) - easyJet Plc said on Wednesday it is in talks with Italy's state-controlled railways Ferrovie and Delta Air Lines Inc about forming a consortium to explore options for the future operations of ailing Italian carrier Alitalia.

Alitalia was put under special administration in 2017.

"Following submission of easyJet's non-binding expression of interest in a restructured Alitalia in October 2018, easyJet confirms that it is in discussions with Ferrovie and Delta Air Lines about forming a consortium to explore options for the future operations of Alitalia," easyJet said in a statement.

It was not certain whether a transaction will materialize, easyJet said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES 1.31% 50.55 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
EASYJET 1.30% 1282 Delayed Quote.14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
03:37pDELTA AIR LINES : Italian railways group to start talks with Delta, easyJet on A..
RE
03:37pDELTA AIR LINES : Italy confirms talks with Delta, EasyJet for Alitalia stake
AQ
02:29pDELTA AIR LINES : easyJet in talks with Ferrovie, Delta to form consortium to ex..
RE
08:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Activision, Virgin Atlantic, Nissan
02/11DELTA AIR LINES : Deltas First Airbus A220 Takes Flight With New Technologies
AQ
02/08DELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
02/08Fifty years on, Boeing's 747 clings to life as cargo carrier
RE
02/08DELTA AIR LINES : Releases Financial Results For Last Quarter Of 2018
AQ
02/08BULL MARKET'S TEST : An Earnings Slump -- WSJ
DJ
02/07DELTA AIR LINES : Declares 23rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 177 M
EBIT 2019 6 247 M
Net income 2019 4 400 M
Debt 2019 7 410 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,54
P/E ratio 2020 7,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 34 206 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,2 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-0.02%34 206
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.06%23 969
AIR CHINA LTD.12.30%17 020
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.60%16 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 435
ANA HOLDINGS INC5.43%12 791
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.