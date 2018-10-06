Delta Air Lines : first A220 takes milestone test flight (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
10/06/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

[Attachment] Delta's A220-100 took to the air for the first time today, successfully completing a test flight in Mirabel, Quebec after rolling out of the paint shop earlier this month.

Delta will be the first U.S. airline to take delivery of the A220, formerly known as the 'C Series,' which will feature a modern interior with a spacious, widebody feel, and best-in-class fuel performance.

Delta is upgrading its domestic fleet to replace less-efficient aircraft with highly efficient and state-of-the-art aircraft like the A220 as well as new Boeing 737-900ERs, Airbus A321s, Airbus A350s as well as Airbus A330-900neo and Airbus A321neo.

Next up for Delta's first A220 is a trip back to the assembly line where it will undergo pre-delivery testing and installation of its state-of-the-art interior. It is schedule to begin service in early 2019.

Stay tuned to Delta News Hub for updates on the A220's progress.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 21:52:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 362 M
EBIT 2018 5 385 M
Net income 2018 3 946 M
Debt 2018 7 006 M
Yield 2018 2,42%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 7,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 36 433 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,1 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-4.36%36 433
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC24.84%22 937
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%15 904
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.08%15 841
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.79%15 496
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.97%12 279
