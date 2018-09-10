Delta Air Lines : issues proactive price caps, travel waiver ahead of Hurricane Florence (Article)

Log in
News Summary

Delta Air Lines : issues proactive price caps, travel waiver ahead of Hurricane Florence

09/10/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

As Delta's team of meteorologists continue to monitor the projected pathway of Hurricane Florence, the airline has proactively issued fare price caps for select coastal and inland cities from Savannah, Ga., up to Richmond, Va. Fares range by cabin, flight distance and market from as low as $299 in Main Cabin up to $799 in the forward cabin.

Delta has also proactively issued a weather waiver for affected airports ahead of Florence's landfall, which was recently upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane.

Airports covered by the waiver include:

  • Fayetteville, NC (FAY)
  • Greensboro, NC (GSO)
  • Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)
  • Norfolk, VA (ORF)
  • New Bern, NC (EWN)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
  • NewPort News, VA (PHF)
  • Raleigh Durham, NC (RDU)
  • Richmond, VA (RIC)
  • Wilmington, NC (ILM)

This weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities through Sept. 16, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

Original, 4 p.m. ET, Sunday

​Delta's teams in the Operations and Customer Center are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence as it moves west-northwest towards the U.S. East Coast.

The airline's team of meteorologists has been watching the storm since it first developed in the Atlantic last week causing en route weather concerns for flights between the U.S. and Africa. Current, long-range forecasts predict Hurricane Florence will continue to strengthen and gain speed as it moves west towards the U.S. East Coast. Earlier forecasts were tracking the storm to move east of Bermuda, keeping it in the sea.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the warm waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean through Wednesday and is expected to make landfall late Thursday night into early Friday morning of next week.

At this time, it is too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude and timing of Florence's impact to the airports and communities Delta serves. This level of detail typically is more predictable within 48 hours of the storm reaching landside. Delta's meteorology team uses a combination of satellite data and a number of storm models created by government agencies worldwide to storm monitor trends.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information. ​​

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 21:46:07 UTC
