DELTA AIR LINES
Delta Air Lines : issues statement on Manila airport security notice (Article)

12/26/2018 | 06:20pm CET

Delta issued the following statement today:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has determined that the Manila (MNL) airport does not maintain and carry out effective security measures consistent with international standards.

The safety and security of customers and employees is always Delta's top priority. Delta has established a multi-layered security program in MNL to mitigate potential risks to the operation. These robust processes, procedures and redundancies are constantly assessed by Delta and the TSA to ensure the most rigorous security practices are in place.

Effective Dec. 26, 2018, Delta Air Lines was required by the Department of Homeland Security to issue this message.

For more information ​visit www.dhs.gov to read DHS's official statement.

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 17:19:03 UTC
