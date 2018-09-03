Delta Air Lines : issues weather waiver ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon (Article)

Delta's meteorology team is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Gordon as it approaches landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

To provide customers travel flexibility, Delta issued a weather waiver Monday afternoon for customers traveling through the following airports on Sept. 4 and 5:

Baton Rouge, La. (BTR)

Destin, Fla. (VPS)

Gulfport, Miss. (GPT)

Lafayette, La. (LFT)

Mobile, Ala. (MOB)

New Orleans (MSY)

Panama City, Fla. (ECP)

Pensacola, Fla. (PNS)

This waiver offers affected customers the opportunity to reschedule their travel plans as needed without incurring a fee.

As of Monday afternoon, Tropical Storm Gordon was projected to strengthen during the next 48 hours as it moved along a northwestern trajectory from south Florida.