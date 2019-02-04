Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : issues weather waiver for Detroit hub, surrounding Great Lakes cities (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:09pm EST

A weather waiver has been proactively issued for customers traveling to, through or from Delta's Detroit hub and several other Michigan cities and South Bend, Ind​. ahead of the latest winter storm system.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center forecasts the system to bring freezing rain, ice pellets and mixed precipitation to the area Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning. A quarter to half inch of ice is expected through noon on Wednesday, likelyhampering morning startup as heavy de-ice operations will be underway, prompting delays and the potential for cancels as a result.

The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on Feb. 5 and 6, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee and includes:

  • Alpena, MI (APN)
  • Detroit, MI (DTW)
  • Flint, MI (FNT)
  • Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)
  • Kalamazoo, MI (AZO)
  • Lansing, MI (LAN)
  • Pellston, MI (PLN)
  • Saginaw, MI (MBS)
  • South Bend, IN (SBN)
  • Traverse City, MI (TVC)

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta App for their latest flight status.​

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
11:09pDELTA AIR LINES : issues weather waiver for Detroit hub, surrounding Great Lakes..
PU
11:09pDELTA AIR LINES : to give more customers the option to pick meals before they fl..
PU
10:49p&LSQUO;BEST IN CLASS : ' Delta teams prep the A220 for launch in miniseries prem..
PU
10:49pDELTA AIR LINES : How the right connection inspired a dream come true (Video)
PU
10:49pDELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for January 2019 (Article)
PU
09:01aDELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for January 2019
PR
02/03DELTA AIR LINES : declares $5.1bn gross income for 2018
AQ
02/01EXCLUSIVE : Delta trying to unload East Coast refinery - sources
RE
01/31DELTA AIR LINES : Drop and fly! Delta and Virgin Atlantic launch self-service ba..
AQ
01/31DELTA AIR LINES : Drop and fly! Delta and Virgin Atlantic launch self-service ba..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 183 M
EBIT 2019 6 247 M
Net income 2019 4 400 M
Debt 2019 7 410 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 34 226 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES0.04%34 226
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.84%23 838
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.57%16 985
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 561
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 799
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD6.22%12 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.