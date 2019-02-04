Delta Air Lines : issues weather waiver for Detroit hub, surrounding Great Lakes cities (Article)

A weather waiver has been proactively issued for customers traveling to, through or from Delta's Detroit hub and several other Michigan cities and South Bend, Ind​. ahead of the latest winter storm system.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center forecasts the system to bring freezing rain, ice pellets and mixed precipitation to the area Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning. A quarter to half inch of ice is expected through noon on Wednesday, likelyhampering morning startup as heavy de-ice operations will be underway, prompting delays and the potential for cancels as a result.

The waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on Feb. 5 and 6, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee and includes:

Alpena, MI (APN)

Detroit, MI (DTW)

Flint, MI (FNT)

Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)

Kalamazoo, MI (AZO)

Lansing, MI (LAN)

Pellston, MI (PLN)

Saginaw, MI (MBS)

South Bend, IN (SBN)

Traverse City, MI (TVC)

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta App for their latest flight status.​