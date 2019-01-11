Log in
Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Central Plains (Article)

01/11/2019 | 04:29pm EST

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for St. Louis (STL) and Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) airports ahead of the winter storm forecasted to bring snow to the area.

Delta's operational teams are keeping a watchful eye on a winter weather system stretching across the Central Plains throughout Friday afternoon into Saturday that is expected to bring 3-5 inches of snow to the region, with St. Louis expecting up to 10-12 inches of accumulation. Customers can expect de-icing operations at airports throughout the affected cities as a result.

In anticipation of the heavy snowfall and to position the airline to quickly reset the operation once the storm passes, Delta will ferry aircraft away from St. Louis (STL) and Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) airports, strategically positioning them outside of the storm's range, preventing the aircraft from becoming covered with large amounts of snow and ice.

The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on Friday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 12, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the latest flight status.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 21:28:03 UTC
