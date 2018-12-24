Log in
DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
My previous session
News 
Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Midwestern regional airports (Article)

Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Midwestern regional airports (Article)

12/24/2018

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for eleven airports in the Northern Plains ahead of winter weather forecasted for the area.

While normal operations are expected at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, regional airports throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas may see operations impacted from winter weather conditions.

The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 27, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the latest flight status.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 20:44:01 UTC
