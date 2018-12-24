Delta Air Lines : issues winter storm waiver for Midwestern regional airports (Article)

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for eleven airports in the Northern Plains ahead of winter weather forecasted for the area.

While normal operations are expected at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, regional airports throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas may see operations impacted from winter weather conditions.

The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 27, to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the latest flight status.

