Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : ‘Breast Cancer One’ flies from Atlanta-Boston, celebrating survivors and fighters (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:23pm EDT

Delta's annual 'Breast Cancer One' employee survivor flight took to the skies Monday, kicking off the airline's month-long campaign to generate awareness and raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

This year marked Delta's 14th annual survivor flight, which carried more than 140 employee breast cancer survivors and nearly 10 customers on board the airline's iconic pink plane from Atlanta to Boston.[Attachment]

The employee survivors, along with Delta leaders and BCRF executives, were celebrated and honored during a kickoff celebration at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and as well as an arrival gatehouse celebration at Logan International Airport and a special evening event in Boston.

Since 2005, Delta employees, customers and their friends and families have raised $14.6 million for BCRF, including last year's efforts of $2 million. The collective contributions have funded the vital work of 54 different research projects over the years in the pursuit of eradicating breast cancer. ​

To further raise awareness and support for breast cancer research, Delta employees will wear pink uniforms and sell pink products, including pink lemonade and pink headsets, on board and in Delta Sky Clubs throughout the month of October.[Attachment]

For the first time, customers are able to purchase Pink Boutique merchandise through the Pink Boutique online store. Proceeds from the onboard sales and online Pink Boutique will directly benefit BCRF's research projects and its critical mission of finding a cure. Delta is also donating 10 percent of all on-board sales directly to BCRF during the month of October for the first time.

Customers and employees can also support this year's BCRF fundraising efforts by donating to BCRF onboard flights - and virtually year-round on delta.com and through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program that allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

BCRF is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer. BCRF provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide to fuel advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis and survivorship. Since its founding in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF has raised more than half a billion dollars for lifesaving research. In 2017-2018, BCRF will award $59.5 million in annual grants to more than 275 scientists from top universities and medical institutions around the globe.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 23:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
07:23pDELTA AIR LINES : ‘Breast Cancer One’ flies from Atlanta-Boston, cel..
PU
02:48pDELTA AIR LINES : New customized traveler sites and five other ways Delta’..
PU
12:42pDELTA AIR LINES : Turbulence ahead
AQ
10:09aDELTA AIR LINES : MSP plane cleaners say they were fired, but employer says they..
AQ
10/02DELTA AIR LINES : says Hurricane Florence cost it $30 million.
AQ
10/02DELTA AIR LINES : partners with startup to improve pet travel
AQ
10/02DELTA AIR LINES : subcontractor, union quarrel over departure of seven cabin cle..
AQ
10/02DELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for September 2018 (Article)
PU
10/02DELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/02DELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for September 2018
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:06aDelta drop seen as overwrought 
10/02DELTA AIR LINES : Better Than Bonus SkyMiles 
10/02Is It Time To Buy WestJet And Its 2.73%-Yielding Dividend? 
10/02Delta lower after traffic, guidance updates 
10/02UNITED : I Believe Third Quarter Is In The Bag 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 372 M
EBIT 2018 5 404 M
Net income 2018 3 918 M
Debt 2018 6 949 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 9,74
P/E ratio 2019 8,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 37 809 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-2.34%37 809
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC28.65%23 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.61%16 463
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%16 007
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.39%14 902
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-10.38%12 298
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.