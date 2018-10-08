Delta Air Lines : monitoring Tropical Storm Michael in Gulf of Mexico (Article)

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operations & Customer Center is keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Strom Michael and its forecasted path across the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.

The storm is trekking north from the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula and is forecasted to continue towards the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida panhandle around Wednesday.

Weather models are predicting that the system will move through the lower half of Georgia and the Carolinas by mid-week into Friday as the storm weakens.

Last week in an investor update, Delta disclosed a $30 million negative impact to its September quarter pre-tax income impact from Hurricane Florence. Delta will report full September quarter financial results on Thursday.

More updates to come as the tropical system develops. ​