Delta Air Lines : monitors Hurricane Florence as it moves towards U.S. East Coast (Article)

​Delta's teams in the Operations and Customer Center are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence as it moves west-northwest towards the U.S. East Coast.

The airline's team of meteorologists has been watching the storm since it first developed in the Atlantic last week causing en route weather concerns for flights between the U.S. and Africa. Current, long-range forecasts predict Hurricane Florence will continue to strengthen and gain speed as it moves west towards the U.S. East Coast. Earlier forecasts were tracking the storm to move east of Bermuda, keeping it in the sea.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the warm waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean through Wednesday and is expected to make landfall late Thursday night into early Friday morning of next week.

At this time, it is too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude and timing of Florence's impact to the airports and communities Delta serves. This level of detail typically is more predictable within 48 hours of the storm reaching landside. Delta's meteorology team uses a combination of satellite data and a number of storm models created by government agencies worldwide to storm monitor trends.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information. ​​