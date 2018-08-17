Delta Air Lines : partners with Seoul-Incheon Airport to create a leading hub in Northeast Asia (Article)

Delta Air Lines and Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) are partnering to create a leading hub in Northeast Asia. The partnership agreement allows the two parties to exchange information regarding the design of Terminal 2 at the Incheon International Airport (ICN), collaborate on initiatives enhancing customer experience and operational performance, explore deployment of new technologies and jointly market and promote the ICN hub.

Following this week's Memorandum of Understanding, Delta will share best practices from its U.S. and partner hubs. IIAC officials will also join Delta for workshops and specialized rotations held in Atlanta, home to Delta's headquarters, Operations & Customer Center and largest hub. Meanwhile, IIAC will support Delta's customer experience benchmarking initiative at Incheon Airport. Both parties will pursue joint marketing opportunities to promote the exceptional transfer experience and amenities at Incheon Airport through social media, engagement events, and other communication channels.

'This is our first partnership agreement with a foreign airline,' said Kwang Soo Lee, IIAC's Executive Vice President. 'This is a partnership for the future. Working together with Delta, a leading global airline, we can achieve our mutual goal to develop a world-class hub airport.'

'We are excited about the new partnership with Incheon International Airport to build the most convenient hub in Asia, reducing connecting times and offering the best-in-class products at Incheon's Terminal 2, with our joint venture partner Korean Air,' said Matteo Curcio, Delta's Vice President - Asia Pacific, based in Seoul. 'I am confident that ICN will be the leading hub in Asia in offering the best transfer experience for customers from both sides of the Pacific.'

IIAC opened Terminal 2 on January 18, 2018, when Delta, its joint venture partner Korean Air, and Air France - KLM started operations. The 1,260,000 square-foot Terminal 2, designed to handle more than 18 million passengers per year, will be expanded as part of the airport's fourth expansion phase by 2023. Customers enjoy the most efficient and seamless connecting experience at the state-of-the-art facility, which includes four Korean Air lounges.

Delta has invested in airport projects since 2006, and along with its airport partners, Delta is involved in additional infrastructure projects in coming years, including improvements and new facilities at several of its key hubs in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Minneapolis.

Photo: Matteo Curcio, Delta's V.P.-Asia Pacific (left) and Kwang Soo Lee, IIAC's E.V.P. (right) signed the MOU.

