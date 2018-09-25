Log in
Delta Air Lines

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
News 
Delta Air Lines : people hit a home run saving the day for little league baseball team (Video)

0
09/25/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

It was the bottom of the sixth inning, and the outcome turned bleak for little league baseball team, the Norwalk Connecticut All-Stars, before Delta employees from Airport Customer Service and the Operations and Customer Center stepped in to save the day.

The All-Stars were traveling over the summer from New York-LGA to Branson, Mo. for a World Series championship when severe weather over the northeast resulted in their flight cancellation. With only hours to spare until their game, the group of 40 baseball players and their family turned to Delta and ACS employee, Marcus B., for help flying out of New York City.

'It's going to be tough, but let's see if we can make it happen,'' Marcus told the team.

Marcus called Brian W. in the OCC to ask if there were any available aircraft and crew members for an extra trip that night. Brian and the OCC quickly went into action to locate a plane and match a crew. 'All of a sudden Flight 9185 popped up,' said Scott F., coach for the Norwalk All-Stars.

'With our company, everything is possible,' Marcus said.

Watch the story unfold in the video above.​​

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:13:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 345 M
EBIT 2018 5 408 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 895 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 10,15
P/E ratio 2019 8,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 39 689 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES2.52%39 689
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC30.33%23 946
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.47%17 919
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.65%17 467
AIR CHINA LTD.-32.47%16 415
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.97%12 821
