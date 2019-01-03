Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 09:03:32 pm
45.655 USD   -8.85%
2018DELTA AIR LINES : Good timing to go long again
2018Altria Deal Lifts Juul to Top Echelon -- WSJ
DJ
2018Altria Is Nearing a Deal to Take a 35% Stake in Juul -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : recognized as Corporate Superhero by the Captain Planet Foundation™ (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:54pm EST

While heroes come in many forms, it's not every day that a global airline is recognized as a hero. At its annual Benefit Gala, the Captain Planet Foundation™ did just that when the Atlanta-based nonprofit presented Delta with the first-ever 'Superhero Corporate Award.'

'Delta is forging a path to corporate sustainability on a global scale,' said Laura Turner Seydel, Chairperson - Captain Planet Foundation™. 'We are proud to recognize the work our partner has done to champion the environment and transform an industry that historically has not been known for its environmental stewardship.'

The Captain Planet Foundation™, which is committed to environmental education, cited Delta's uniform upcycling initiative, reduction of single-use plastics onboard and in clubs, and youth advisory council on sustainability as achievements justifying the honor.

'We are thrilled to be recognized for our sustainability efforts by the Captain Planet Foundation,' said Christine Boucher, Managing Director - Global Environment, Sustainability & Compliance. 'While we still have work to do in the sustainability space, we are proud of our achievements and look forward to innovating within our business and continuing our journey of environmental stewardship.'

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Director - Uniforms, joined Boucher on stage to accept the award. This year, the Uniform team partnered with Global Environment, Sustainability & Compliance to divert 350,000 pounds of retired uniforms from landfills in one of the largest, single company textile diversion programs in U.S. history to date. Retired uniforms were then donated to people in need, recycled or transformed into new, upcycled goods.

'Our team was proud to support sustainability at Delta in a unique and creative way through our partnership with Looptworks,' said Dimbiloglu. 'A testament to Delta's culture of service and innovation, the upcycled uniform project gives new life to retired uniforms and seat covers that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and creates one-of-a-kind upcycled products. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of these goods is actually being put toward a Youth Environmental Education and Action Fund through the Captain Planet Foundation.'

Beyond the notable achievements recognized by the Captain Planet Foundation™, this year Delta also funded two Habitat for Humanity homes using the proceeds from its onboard recycling program and took steps to improve sustainability on its Atlanta campus through the introduction of edible and pollinator gardens, campus beehives and compostable alternatives in campus cafeterias. The airline also continues to align fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions goals with IATA and maintains carbon-neutral growth through the purchase of carbon offsets year after year.

Main image: Dune Ives, Executive Director - Lonely Whale; Leesa Carter-Jones, President & CEO - Captain Planet Foundation; Christine Boucher, Managing Director - Global environment, Sustainability & Compliance; and Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Director - Uniforms. Credit: Donna Permell, Captain Planet Foundation.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 18:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
01:54pDELTA AIR LINES : recognized as Corporate Superhero by the Captain Planet Founda..
PU
01:44pDELTA AIR LINES : Global team effort connects customer with his family on opposi..
PU
01:27pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 500 Points After Weak Manufacturing Data..
DJ
12:14pDELTA AIR LINES : awarded FlightGlobal's most on-time airline as cancel-free day..
PU
12:01pDELTA AIR LINES : Disappointing outlook from Delta drags down airline stocks
AQ
09:29aDELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for December 2018 (Article)
PU
09:04aDELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aDELTA AIR LINES : Reports Operating Performance for December 2018
PR
01/02DELTA AIR LINES : Top 10 ways Delta made innovation waves in 2018
AQ
2018DELTA AIR LINES : Woman charged with assault on Delta Air Lines crew moves towar..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 473 M
EBIT 2018 5 396 M
Net income 2018 3 784 M
Debt 2018 7 072 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 9,09
P/E ratio 2019 7,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 34 343 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES0.38%34 343
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 936
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.04%15 184
AIR CHINA LTD.-1.83%14 702
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.15%13 553
ANA HOLDINGS INC0.00%12 850
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.