Delta Air Lines : reports operating performance for January 2019 (Article)

Delta Air Lines today reported operating performance for January 2019. The company carried 14.1 million customers across its broad global network.
Monthly highlights include:
Announcing the extension of the Airbus A220 order book by 15 additional aircraft for a total of 90 aircraft and converting 35 existing A220-100 orders into the larger A220-300 variant, consistent with Delta's ongoing fleet modernization
Continuing our journey to improve customer satisfaction through new branded boarding on all Delta flights, the latest step in Delta's multi-year evolution to improve the airport experience for our customers
Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in several ways, including Delta serving as a presenting sponsor of the King Center's Salute To Greatness and The Delta Air Lines Foundation issuing a grant to the National Park Service to re-open the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta during the government shutdown
Advancing the fight against human trafficking through the rollout of a nationwide campaign that provides awareness on trafficking in airports and in flight, adding to the training of more than 61,000 Delta employees
Ranking as the best U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal for the second year in a row and as the world's most on-time airline by FlightGlobal
Achieving Delta's highest overall ranking in Fortune's Most Admired Companies for 2019 and ranking first for the eighth time in the past nine years as Fortune's Most Admired Airline
The company's operating performance is detailed in the table below.
