Delta Air Lines : systems restored after brief technology issue (Article)

09/26/2018 | 03:41am CEST

Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening. Delta employees are now working diligently to accommodate customers whose travel plans have been affected. Booking, check-in and flight status are now available on delta.com. The Fly Delta app is also now functional. Customers should check flight information on delta.com or on the Fly Delta app for the latest operational information affecting their flights.

During the technology issue, Delta issued a mainline groundstop in the U.S. until systems could be brought back up. There was no disruption or safety impact on any Delta flights in the air.

We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.

Initial statement, 8:28 p.m.

Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 01:40:03 UTC
