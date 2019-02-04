Delta Air Lines : to give more customers the option to pick meals before they fly (Article)

Decisions, decisions.

Delta customers travelling in the First Class cabin will soon have the option to choose their meal days in advance through the airline's popular pre-select meal program. This move follows rave reviews from both customers and flight attendants on Delta One routes where pre-select has been initially offered.

Beginning this week, pre-select will expand to include mainline First Class flights* where meals are offered - including domestic First Class routes and select flights between the U.S. and Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America - bringing the number of daily flights eligible for pre-select from 200 to more than 1,000.

'Our customers tell us they love the peace of mind that the pre-select program provides heading into a flight, because it ensures their first meal choice will be available on board,' said Lisa Bauer, Delta's Vice President - On-Board Services. 'It also streamlines the process for our flight attendants, giving them more meaningful time to spend with customers.'

Delta's pre-select meal program is the latest of many innovative customer solutions that the airline has invested in to transform the travel experience. The program leverages technology developed in-house to navigate a complex catering operation and deliver a seamless experience for customers. In addition, pre-select helps the airline better understand customer preferences, which informs future culinary offerings.

Customers confirmed in the First Class cabin in eligible pre-select markets will see an email from Delta three days prior to their flight asking them to pick their first choice meal. All that's needed to participate is a valid email address, listed in the customer's SkyMiles account or in their passenger record.

These culinary enchantments are part of Delta's multi-billion dollar investment in the overall customer experience. In the past several years, the airline has made significant enhancements to the Main Cabin experience including free Main Cabin meals on select coast-to-coast routes, free mobile messaging, free in-flight entertainment, upgraded Main Cabin snacks, the addition of sparkling wine, access to Wi-Fi on nearly all flights and refreshed Flight Fuel food-for-purchase options. Recent upgrades to the Delta One in-flight experience include new chef-designed Delta One menus curated by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for flights from LAX, refreshed TUMI amenity kits with Kiehl's products, and an Alessi-designed collection of serviceware.

*Pre-select is not currently available on Delta Connection flights.