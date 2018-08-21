Delta to New York: Discover four more ways to experience the Caribbean this winter (Article)

Winter is coming and with a new second daily frequency connecting New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Nassau starting this October, Delta customers have more options to discover Caribbean culture and enjoy its warmth. Delta's recent Caribbean schedule additions, available for sale now, include flights to Kingston, Antigua and Port-Au-Prince.

'No one better connects the world than Delta, and the stunning destinations represented in Nassau, Kingston and Antigua offer our customers ways to experience destinations famous for snorkeling, diving and honeymooning,' said Agustin Durand, Delta's General Manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

This winter, Delta will operate over 100 flights per week to 15 Caribbean destinations from JFK. The new schedules are as follows:

New York (JFK) - Nassau, the Bahamas (NAS) Second Daily Frequency Begins Oct. 1, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 494 JFK at 1:45 p.m. NAS at 5:10 p.m. Daily DL 799 NAS at 6 p.m. JFK at 9:10 p.m. Daily

New York (JFK) - Kingston, Jamaica (KIN) Begins Dec. 20, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 2841 JFK at 7:30 a.m. KIN at 11:40 a.m. Daily DL 2843 KIN at 8 a.m. JFK at Noon Daily

New York (JFK) - Antigua, Antigua & Barbuda (ANU) Begins Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 458 JFK at 8:35 a.m. ANU at 1:49 p.m. Saturday DL 459 ANU at 2:50 p.m. JFK at 6:31 p.m. Saturday

New York (JFK) - Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) Begins Dec. 22, 2018

Flight Number Departs Arrives Frequency DL 2716 JFK at 8:35 a.m. PAP at 12:50 p.m. Saturday DL 2718 PAP at 1:55 p.m. JFK at 5:55 p.m. Saturday

'Whereas Nassau, Kingston, and Antigua & Barbuda are famous for their beaches, Port-Au-Prince, in addition to its stunning beaches, offers travelers a historic and cultural perspective of the Caribbean,' said Durand. 'Visitors can explore the Musée du Panthéon National Haitien to admire the remains of the anchor of the caravel of Christopher Columbus, the Santa Maria, or travel inland to discover the Citadelle Laferrière in Haiti, one of the largest fortresses in the Americas designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as a World Heritage site.'

Flights to Kingston and Port-au-Prince will operate on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with 16 First Class seats, 36 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 108 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Nassau will operate on Airbus A320 aircraft featuring 16 First Class seats, 18 Delta Comfort+® seats, and 126 Main Cabin seats. Flights to Antigua will operate on Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 16 seats in First Class, 36 seats in Delta Comfort+ and 108 seats in the Main Cabin. Once onboard, all customers on flights from New York to the Caribbean can enjoy complimentary Delta Studio featuring more than 1,000 hours of on-demand in-flight entertainment on individual seatback screens or streamed directly to a laptop, tablet or mobile. There is also free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, plus optional access to high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the aircraft.