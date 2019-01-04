Log in
DELTA AIR LINES
Tailored travel: Delta to debut first aircraft with all four seat experiences in March (Article)

01/04/2019

Beginning this weekend, customers booking travel on select trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic routes will be able to choose from all four branded seat products - Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin - for the first time on board retrofitted 777 aircraft.[Attachment]

This move is the latest in Delta's effort to offer a well-defined range of experiences for customers traveling for business, leisure or both. Offering all four seat experiences on one aircraft gives customers greater choice than ever before, allowing them to make more tailored plans.

Flights featuring the newly modified 777 that will be available for sale Jan. 5 include:

Route

In Service

Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) - Tokyo-Haneda (HND)

March 1

Atlanta (ATL) - Tokyo-Narita (NRT)

March 1

Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) - Paris (CDG)

March 1

Atlanta (ATL) - Paris (CDG)

March 1

Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) - Seoul (ICN)

April 1

Los Angeles (LAX) - Sydney (SYD)

April 5

Last year, Delta announced a full-fleet interior renovation of its 777 aircraft to include the award-winning Delta One suite and the popular Delta Premium Select experience - all while maintaining nine-abreast seating in Main Cabin. Delta Comfort+ will be added to the four 777s already modified and the remaining 14 777s will embark on their four seat product transformation in 2019. Delta Flight Products is managing the 777 fleet modernization.[Attachment]

In addition to the four seat products, customers can look forward to a state-of-the-art interior featuring seat-back entertainment screens, full-spectrum LED ambient lighting and Gogo Ku Wi-Fi connectivity with free mobile messaging. Delta's retrofitted 777s will also feature 18.5' wide Main Cabin seats - the widest of Delta's international fleet.

The upgraded 777 design is part of Delta's multi-billion dollar investment in the onboard customer experience that includes a cabin modernization program featuring new seats, seatback entertainment systems with free entertainment, free mobile messaging, high-capacity overhead bins, access to Wi-Fi on nearly all flights, free Main Cabin meals on select flights, upgraded Main Cabin snacks, the addition of sparkling wine, an Alessi-designed collection of serviceware, Westin Heavenly In-Flight Bedding, chef-curated meals with the option to pre-select in advance, wines hand-selected by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, noise-canceling LSTN headphones and more. In 2017 Delta welcomed the A350 to its fleet - the airline's new flagship international aircraft introducing the award-winning Delta One Suite and Delta Premium Select cabins.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 14:18:06 UTC
