UPDATED: Delta issues weather waiver for Hawaii ahead of Hurricane Lane’s landfall (Article)

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for all Hawaiian airports as Hurricane Lane has strengthened to become one of only two Category 5 hurricanes to come within 350 miles of Hawaii in the Aloha State's history.

The waiver is in effect for Aug. 23 and 24 and allows customers travelling through Honolulu (HNL), Kona (KOA), Lihue (LIH) and Maui (OGG) to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a fee.

The airline has also posted waivers for the same dates to cover customers traveling through the Japanese airports of Fukouka, Kansai and Nagoya, as well as Seoul, South Korea, in anticipation of Typhoons Cimaron and Soulik.

Delta urges all customers and employees to stay safe, keep up to date on the latest weather forecast and to monitor their current flight status on delta.com and the FlyDelta app.