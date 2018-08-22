UPDATED: Delta issues weather waiver for Hawaii ahead of Hurricane Lane’s landfall (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
News 


08/22/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for all Hawaiian airports as Hurricane Lane has strengthened to become one of only two Category 5 hurricanes to come within 350 miles of Hawaii in the Aloha State's history.

The waiver is in effect for Aug. 23 and 24 and allows customers travelling through Honolulu (HNL), Kona (KOA), Lihue (LIH) and Maui (OGG) to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a fee.

The airline has also posted waivers for the same dates to cover customers traveling through the Japanese airports of Fukouka, Kansai and Nagoya, as well as Seoul, South Korea, in anticipation of Typhoons Cimaron and Soulik.

Delta urges all customers and employees to stay safe, keep up to date on the latest weather forecast and to monitor their current flight status on delta.com and the FlyDelta app.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:46:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 327 M
EBIT 2018 5 441 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 10,21
P/E ratio 2019 8,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 39 821 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES2.54%39 821
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC27.09%23 351
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.99%18 362
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.98%17 860
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.47%15 179
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.06%12 921
