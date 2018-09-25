Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

VIDEO: Volunteers help build Delta’s 25th KaBOOM! playground, first in Washington, DC area (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

On Saturday, September 22nd, more than 200 Delta and community volunteers in Silver Spring, MD, came together to build Delta's 25th KaBOOM! playground since the launch of the KaBOOM! partnership in 2013. This playground was also the first Delta-KaBOOM! build in the Washington, DC, area where KaBOOM! is headquartered. The new playground offers a safe and accessible place to play for more than 700 YMCA kids - mostly age 2-5 at the YMCA Silver Spring, as well as the surrounding community.

[Attachment]

'The Silver Spring YMCA has been here for over 60 years, and we're an integral part of the community all around us. With this playground provided by Delta and KaBOOM!, we are able to tick off a box for something we have been dreaming of for over 10 years!' said YMCA Silver Spring Executive Director Andrew Mason, who has been involved in the planning and design of the playground along with the parents and kids that utilize their services. 'The kids are the most excited. All they ask is 'When's the playground coming?' so it will be exciting to see their faces when they see it.', he added.

The playground was completed in just six hours and includes a multi-dimensional play structure with slides, and a Crazy Bones bridge, a tent rock wall, a fire truck component and shade structures to keep students and teachers cool. In addition to the playground, volunteers built benches and painted colorful sidewalk games and a fun and colorful directional sign for the playground. Volunteers also mixed concrete by hand and moved a mountain of mulch for the play area during the project.

[Attachment]

'Delta volunteers come together with the YMCA children and parents and KaBOOM! to build this playground that the children got to help design back on Design Day in July, and today we get to see it really brought to life in just one day,' said Heather Wingate, Delta's Senior Vice President - Government Affairs. 'We are particularly excited to show the D.C. area that we do truly care to show who we really are as Delta employees and as a company.' she added.

At the ribbon cutting, Delta surprised the YMCA Silver Spring with a check for $10,000. The donation will assist with long-term maintenance of the playground and support future programming at the YMCA.

Also on hand was Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD-8) who brought an official Certificate of Proclamation presented to the Silver Spring YMCA in recognition of their extraordinary commitment to providing children with fun and safe places to play. Congressman Raskin is a member of the Silver Spring YMCA, and his children participated in programs there when younger.

[Attachment]

'We are thrilled to celebrate Delta's 25th KaBOOM! playground since the partnership began just 5 years ago. It was a fantastic day building the first Delta-KaBOOM! playground in the Washington, DC, area for the YMCA Silver Spring and a true illustration of what's possible when Delta volunteers come together with the local community to build something for future generations,' said Tad Hutcheson, Delta's Managing Director - Community Engagement. 'It's core to our culture at Delta to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve, and we are proud of our partnership with KaBOOM! as we continue to make a difference and provide the gift of play to thousands of children across the country.'

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids the childhood they deserve filled with balanced and active play. This year, Delta will complete six KaBOOM! playgrounds, including those already built in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Salt Lake City, and one more slated for October in Atlanta.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
06:29pDELTA AIR LINES : Volunteers help build Delta’s 25th KaBOOM! playground, f..
PU
06:14pDELTA AIR LINES : people hit a home run saving the day for little league basebal..
PU
06:09pVIDEO : Volunteers help build Delta’s 25th KaBOOM! playground, first in Wa..
PU
05:14pDELTA AIR LINES : Customers name Delta Best Airline Brand among six World Travel..
PU
04:34pDELTA AIR LINES : and Connection exceed record for combined cancel-free days (Ar..
PU
04:04pDELTA AIR LINES : Private Jets® to Be Official Private Jet Carrier of the Fort L..
BU
09/24DELTA AIR LINES : Find and book flights faster with SkyTeam’s new metasear..
PU
09/24DELTA AIR LINES : For second year, Seattle Delta Sky Club named North America&rs..
PU
09/24DELTA AIR LINES : Pre-select meal program earns rave reviews, expands to more De..
PU
09/24TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : American Airlines and Delta Airlines
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Airlines tumble as oil surges 
09/24Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/24WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect 
09/24Congress drops 'reasonable fee' rules in win for U.S. airline industry 
09/21Airline stocks gain after majors raise baggage fees 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 345 M
EBIT 2018 5 408 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 895 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 10,15
P/E ratio 2019 8,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 39 689 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES2.52%39 689
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC30.33%23 946
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.47%17 919
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.65%17 467
AIR CHINA LTD.-32.47%16 415
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.97%12 821
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.