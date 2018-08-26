Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Women’s Equality Day: Seven ways Delta champions women (Video)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

In honor of Women's Equality Day, five Delta women share advice in a video for other women aspiring to aviation careers. Kathy McCampbell of TechOps put it this way: 'We fit. It's a predominantly male environment but women do have a place. We're strong. Educated. And we do belong.'

As one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women, Delta is recognizing seven ways its culture supports women.

1.At Delta, women are championed. Through mentorship, career development and diligence in equal opportunities, Delta is accountable to ensuring a future that's female. Months ago, CEO Ed Bastian published an article advocating for female mentorship in a #MeToo era. 'We must close the gender gap by having more men join the conversation,' he wrote.

2.Women have seats at any table. From the C-suite throughout each division, the airline protects a fair, equal and diverse playing ground for candidates in every position. Delta works to dismantle barriers to career entry and advancement, and currently has 19 female leaders in officer positions.

3.Women link arms. Business Resource Groups (BRGs) provide spaces for Delta employees to respond to shared differences by leaning in closer. The SHE BRG serves as a place for employees of all genders to engage in conversations about women in the workplace. Learn more about how to connect by visiting the BRG page.

4.Women are heard. Diversity of Delta's 80,000 people is a strength when the company creates outlets to listen and rely on that diversity to shape business decisions. Delta seeks BRGs' input in decisions that will predominantly affect women, like improvements to the maternity leave program.

5.Women are valued equally. As part of Delta's commitment to pay parity, the company conducts periodic reviews of compensation among men and women and addresses any equity issues. During the last review, Delta achieved complete pay parity for men and women in administrative and frontline jobs. Joanne Smith, Chief Human Resources Officer, said about the topic : 'Maintaining pay parity is an ongoing effort, and Delta remains fully committed to maintaining parity as our employee base continues to change and grow.'

6.Women are dignified, inside and outside of Delta. The airline's commitment to equality reaches employees, customers and communities across the globe. Delta serves women through partnering with Women in Aviation, International; the National Association of Women NBAs and in its longstanding fight against human trafficking - a crime that largely exploits women and children.

7.Women encourage the girls 'up next.' For the past three years, the women of Delta have hosted the all-female 'WING' Flight, standing for 'Women Inspiring the Next Generation.' The flight, which takes place on October's Girls in Aviation Day, and exposes over 100 girls ages 12-18 to careers at an airline. Women across Delta share how their interests led them to the airline, and tell personal victory stories about overcoming obstacles along the way.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 13:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
03:12pWOMEN&RSQUO;S EQUALITY DAY : Seven ways Delta champions women (Video)
PU
08/24DELTA AIR LINES : One suites offered to Paris and Tokyo; new travel warning for ..
AQ
08/23BOSTON : Delta offers five ways to work on your tan in the Caribbean (Article)
PU
08/23DELTA AIR LINES : elevates four executives to strengthen operations leadership t..
PU
08/23DELTA AIR LINES : Rochester international airport celebrates grand opening augus..
AQ
08/23DELTA AIR LINES : HAITI-TRANSPORTATION-American Airlines reducing flights to Hai..
AQ
08/22UPDATED : Delta issues weather waiver for Hawaii ahead of Hurricane Lane’s..
PU
08/22DELTA AIR LINES : issues weather waiver for Hawaii ahead of Hurricane Lane&rsquo..
PU
08/22DELTA AIR LINES : Propel Program hosts on-campus events, application window open..
PU
08/22DELTA&RSQUO;S NEXT GLOBAL BLOCKBUSTE : More trans-Atlantic flights from Los Ange..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/221 Easy Step To Beat The Market 
08/20BY THE NUMBERS : Beating The Market With Dividend Growth Stocks 
08/20Airline stocks rally again 
08/15Airline stocks on watch after oil slides 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 319 M
EBIT 2018 5 392 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 901 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 10,13
P/E ratio 2019 8,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 39 364 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES1.68%39 364
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC25.73%23 100
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.27%18 427
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP8.39%18 211
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.10%14 942
LUFTHANSA GROUP-23.80%12 952
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.