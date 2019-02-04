Log in
DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
‘Best in Class:' Delta teams prep the A220 for launch in miniseries premiere (Video)

02/04/2019

The next era of air travel is just around the corner.

Delta's newest narrowbody jet, the state-of-the-art A200-100, is just days away from entering service, with inaugural flights set to depart this Thursday, Feb. 7, from New York's LaGuardia airport.

While in many ways the A220 represents the future - from a state-of-the-art interior to superior fuel efficiency - it also represents years of hard work on behalf of Delta employees across the airline.

Behind-the-scenes, a team of Delta employees, in partnership with Airbus, have been working together for months to prepare North America's first A220 for service. From honing in on the aircraft's design to proving that flight crews can safely evacuate the aircraft in 15 seconds or less - the to-do list for readying a new aircraft is long, and often unexpected.

Today, Delta is launching the 'Best in Class' A220 miniseries to dive into these efforts. In this three-part series, viewers will hear from Delta people across the business who've played a critical role in preparing the A220 to join Delta's fleet, while keeping customers at the forefront in each decision along the way.

In the first episode, 'Coming Together,' we begin with Delta employees gearing up to sell A220 tickets for the first time. Follow along as Delta's very first A220 goes through the assembly line, paint shop, and ultimately touches down in Delta's hometown of Atlanta.

Stay tuned for Best in Class Episode 2: 'Inside and Out.'​​

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 03:48:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 183 M
EBIT 2019 6 247 M
Net income 2019 4 400 M
Debt 2019 7 410 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 34 226 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES0.04%34 226
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.84%23 838
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.57%16 985
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 561
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 799
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD6.22%12 887
