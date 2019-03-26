Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

4 million Delta customers and counting: Pulling back the curtain on one the busiest spring breaks yet (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Spring break is often seen as the precursor to the busy summer season at Delta, giving employees and operational leaders a taste of the influx of travel to come in summer between May and September. But it's also an opportunity to put dozens of enhancements to the airline's strategic operational plans to the test.

'Delta employees have a true knack for evaluating how we do things and finding ways to continuously improve,' said Gil West, Delta's Chief Operating Officer. 'Once again, ahead of spring break and summer, our teams are taking frontline feedback and combining that with a healthy dose of innovation to drive meaningful enhancements to better serve our customers.'

With more than 4.8 million customers expected to board flights  between March 30 and April 7 - four percent more than in 2018 - this year's peak spring break travel period will, by every measure, be one of the airline's busiest.

Managing the Operation

Starting with a healthy aircraft fleet delivered by Delta TechOp's maintenance technicians, the team -whose work began months ago - analyzed nearly every aspect of the operation looking for opportunities to build on the improvements Delta implemented after the 2017 Spring Break operation disruption.

Among those improvements are time buffers, built into the schedule by Network Planning and operational teams to allow flight crews and planes to 'catch up' in the event of an earlier delay. Additionally, there will be an enhanced focus on routing pilots and flight attendants with their aircraft, particularly on narrowbody flights connecting through Atlanta. These tactics have been shown to reduce aircraft turn times in the hub, which then reduces​ delays at smaller stations along with missed connections by customers and crew. 

Should weather or other disruptions prompt cancellations, the team in the Operations and Customer Center will leverage technology that considers the impact on customers and crew when deciding which flights to scrub - always with a human touch.

'Our customers are relying on us to get them to their vacations to be with their families and friends,' said Dave Holtz, Delta's Senior Vice President - Operations and Customer Center. 'Preparation, leveraging the technology innovations in our toolkit and having the right safeguards in place allows us to connect them better than anyone else.' 

The Delta Difference

Specialists in Delta's Engagement Centers worldwide are proactively providing additional hours to be there for customers in all digital channels while, Delta Peach Corps teams have been established in 10 of the airline's busiest airports, totaling 2,900 employees systemwide. Other employees on temporary assignment are on standby should an airport need extra arms and legs. Delta's IT team has performed preventative maintenance and updates to thousands of handheld scanners, NOMAD devices, printers, kiosks and more. Similar preparatory work has been done on ground support vehicles and jetbridges.

'We will see an influx of customers this spring break, many of whom may be flying for the first time,' said Gareth Joyce, Delta's Senior Vice President - Airport Customer Service and Cargo Operations. 'The Delta team has done an excellent job preparing and I'm excited to see our employees come out and show customers, both seasoned travelers and first time flyers, the Delta Difference.' 

As part of its no-stone-left-unturned approach, Delta is also teaming up with the Transportation Security Administration to ensure checkpoints are well staffed, strategically placing employees to help with line mitigation and way-finding during peak times.

English


Related Topics

Related topics

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
05:40p4 MILLION DELTA CUSTOMERS AND COUNTI : Pulling back the curtain on one the busie..
PU
05:35pDELTA AIR LINES : opens kids' eyes to STEM at Atlanta Science Festival as part o..
PU
03:20p&LSQUO;A WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES : ' From equity to empowerment, Delta women show..
PU
12:35pDELTA AIR LINES : will boost available seats between Atlanta-SanJuan, anticipati..
PU
11:09aDELTA AIR LINES : carries 60,000 passengers on direct flights from Lagos to New ..
AQ
09:45aDELTA AIR LINES : increases capacity between Atlanta-San Juan, anticipating heav..
PU
03/22&LDQUO;A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO : ” UNCF honors Delta's commitment to..
PU
03/21DELTA AIR LINES : Italy junior minister sees possible Chinese help to rescue Ali..
RE
03/21DELTA AIR LINES : named to Companies That Care Honor Roll for 4th consecutive ye..
PU
03/21DELTA AIR LINES : employees around the world build six homes in Brazil with Habi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 211 M
EBIT 2019 6 140 M
Net income 2019 4 377 M
Debt 2019 7 483 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 33 289 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-1.74%33 289
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-6.70%20 837
AIR CHINA LTD.25.00%19 003
RYANAIR HOLDINGS6.28%14 646
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-15.70%13 641
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY20.93%13 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.