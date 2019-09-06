Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A blueprint for the future: How Delta is driving industry change in international travel with biometrics (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

What does the travel experience of tomorrow look like? As Delta continues to invest in improving every aspect of the travel experience, customers are getting a taste of the future today - with much more to come.

Since Delta launched the first biometric terminal in the U.S. in 2018, the airline has advanced its position as the industry leader in biometrics, expanding to four new markets in less than a year while making travel through the airport easier and less stressful for those who choose to use the option. Have questions about how the technology works?Check out this graphic.

​If a customer does not want to use facial recognition, they just let a Delta employee know and proceed through the airport as they've always done. Delta doesn't save or store biometric data, nor does it plan to.

Traveling internationally and wondering where you might take advantage of Delta's biometric technology?

Curb-to-gate biometric terminalin Atlanta for international travelers

Customers flying direct to an international destination on Delta or partners Aeromexico, Air France, KLM, Korean Air or Virgin Atlantic can use facial recognition technology from curb to gate, including to:

  • Check in at the self-service kiosks in the international terminal.
  • Drop checked baggage at the counters in the international terminal.
  • Serve as identification at the TSA checkpoint.
  • Board an international flight at any gate in Concourse F, as well as international flights departing from Concourse E.
  • Go through U.S. Customs for international travelers arriving into the U.S.

Based on recent, third-party customer insight research at ATL Concourse F, 70 percent found the curb-to-gate facial recognition experience appealing after traveling this way. This experience is also rolling out at DTW.

Boarding international flights in Atlanta, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Los Angeles

Customers traveling direct to an international destination on Delta or its partners from these airports can now choose to use facial recognition technology to board.

Market-based testing showed that 72 percent of passengers prefer facial recognition to standard boarding.

Delta has been testing biometrics for over three years - starting with optional facial recognition boarding tests at Atlanta, Detroit and New York-JFK with U.S. Customs. In addition, Delta tested a self-service biometric bag drop at Minneapolis/St. Paul for international customers. Delta has also tested biometric boarding at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and has launched optional biometric check-in for all domestic Delta Sky Clubs, facilitated by Delta Biometrics.

Over the past several years, Delta has led the industry on customer solutions ranging from RFID baggage handling to more efficient and high-tech automated screening lanes. The airline has launched automatic check-in via the Fly Delta mobile app and a groundbreaking app that helps Delta pilots avoid turbulence for a more comfortable flight. Delta was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide in 2018, earning the No. 6 spot among travel companies.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 16:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES INC.
12:07pA BLUEPRINT FOR THE FUTURE : How Delta is driving industry change in internation..
PU
09/05DORIAN UPDATE : Delta to resume flights in the Carolinas Friday; Marsh Harbour a..
PU
09/05Alitalia rescuers to ask for another delay - sources
RE
09/05DORIAN UPDATE : Delta resumes flights in Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville;..
PU
09/05INNOVATION IN TRANSPORTATION : Delta partners on autonomous vehicle research wit..
PU
09/05DELTA AIR LINES : contributes $250K to American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian r..
AQ
09/04DORIAN UPDATE : Delta cancels flights in parts of Florida, Georgia and Carolinas..
PU
09/04DORIAN UPDATE : Delta to resume flights in Orlando and West Palm Beach Wednesday..
PU
09/04DELTA AIR LINES : contributes $250K to American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian r..
PU
09/04DELTA AIR LINES : reports operating performance for August 2019 (Article)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 934 M
EBIT 2019 6 601 M
Net income 2019 4 631 M
Debt 2019 10 550 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 37 696 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 70,19  $
Last Close Price 58,19  $
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.61%37 696
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC2.52%22 054
AIR CHINA LTD.8.64%15 694
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-12.47%11 568
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.15%11 311
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.15.37%11 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group