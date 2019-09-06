A blueprint for the future: How Delta is driving industry change in international travel with biometrics (Article)

What does the travel experience of tomorrow look like? As Delta continues to invest in improving every aspect of the travel experience, customers are getting a taste of the future today - with much more to come.

Since Delta launched the first biometric terminal in the U.S. in 2018, the airline has advanced its position as the industry leader in biometrics, expanding to four new markets in less than a year while making travel through the airport easier and less stressful for those who choose to use the option. Have questions about how the technology works?Check out this graphic.

​If a customer does not want to use facial recognition, they just let a Delta employee know and proceed through the airport as they've always done. Delta doesn't save or store biometric data, nor does it plan to.

Traveling internationally and wondering where you might take advantage of Delta's biometric technology?

Customers flying direct to an international destination on Delta or partners Aeromexico, Air France, KLM, Korean Air or Virgin Atlantic can use facial recognition technology from curb to gate, including to:

Check in at the self-service kiosks in the international terminal.

Drop checked baggage at the counters in the international terminal.

Serve as identification at the TSA checkpoint.

Board an international flight at any gate in Concourse F, as well as international flights departing from Concourse E.

Go through U.S. Customs for international travelers arriving into the U.S.

Based on recent, third-party customer insight research at ATL Concourse F, 70 percent found the curb-to-gate facial recognition experience appealing after traveling this way. This experience is also rolling out at DTW.

Customers traveling direct to an international destination on Delta or its partners from these airports can now choose to use facial recognition technology to board.

Market-based testing showed that 72 percent of passengers prefer facial recognition to standard boarding.

Delta has been testing biometrics for over three years - starting with optional facial recognition boarding tests at Atlanta, Detroit and New York-JFK with U.S. Customs. In addition, Delta tested a self-service biometric bag drop at Minneapolis/St. Paul for international customers. Delta has also tested biometric boarding at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and has launched optional biometric check-in for all domestic Delta Sky Clubs, facilitated by Delta Biometrics.

Over the past several years, Delta has led the industry on customer solutions ranging from RFID baggage handling to more efficient and high-tech automated screening lanes. The airline has launched automatic check-in via the Fly Delta mobile app and a groundbreaking app that helps Delta pilots avoid turbulence for a more comfortable flight. Delta was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide in 2018, earning the No. 6 spot among travel companies.