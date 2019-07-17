Log in
Continued Progress: Delta named ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' 4th year in a row (Article)

07/17/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Thanks to a steadfast commitment to advancing disability inclusion in every area of the business, Delta has once again been named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.' This is the fourth consecutive year Delta has received the honor.

'This recognition is a testament to the work Delta does to ensure all 80,000-plus employees, no matter their abilities, have the accommodations needed for productivity and success,' said Jeffrey Nakashima, Supervisor - Brand Advisor and Customer Experience (SLC) and president of ABLE, Delta's BRG representing the interests of disabled employees. 'As one who is hard of hearing, I'm honored to be working for a company that is sensitive to my needs, accommodating, as well as diverse and inclusive.'

Out of approximately 180 companies who were scored on a scale of 0 to 100, Delta received a top score of 100 percent on the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI). A joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability: IN, the DEI allows leading corporations to self-report (and be scored on) their disability inclusion policies and practices while identifying opportunities for improvement.

This year's DEI measured companies' inclusion criteria surrounding culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity. Those who received a DEI score of 80 percent or higher were recognized as the nation's 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.'

The 2019 DEI represents a work force of more than 8.6 million, with nearly 4 percent of employees identifying as having a disability. Twenty-eight business sectors participated in the report, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care, among other industries.

The 2019 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' award is only one of many accolades that have been bestowed on Delta over the last year. In 2018, Delta was listed among Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For' and named a 'Great Place to Work,''Best Workplace for Women' and 'Best Workplace for Diversity,' respectively. Delta has also received the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, been listed as a 'Top Workplace for Veterans' by Indeed.com and named among the 'Best Workplaces for Millennials' by Great Place to Work and Fortune, among other honors.

English

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 14:09:04 UTC
