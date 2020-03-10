Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
Coronavirus update: Aircraft fogging enhances customer safety

03/10/2020 | 12:14pm EDT
Delta Air Lines' first priority is the safety of our customers and our employees. We've expanded our cleaning processes to include a fogging procedure that disinfects surface areas that we all touch in the aircraft. The procedure uses a safe, high-grade EPA-registered disinfectant that is highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses. Following the fogging procedure, cleaning crews thoroughly clean cabin surfaces including tray tables, seatback screens, and lavatories.
Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:13:09 UTC
