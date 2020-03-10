Coronavirus update: Aircraft fogging enhances customer safety

Delta Air Lines' first priority is the safety of our customers and our employees. We've expanded our cleaning processes to include a fogging procedure that disinfects surface areas that we all touch in the aircraft. The procedure uses a safe, high-grade EPA-registered disinfectant that is highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses. Following the fogging procedure, cleaning crews thoroughly clean cabin surfaces including tray tables, seatback screens, and lavatories.

