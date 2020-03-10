Coronavirus update: Aircraft fogging enhances customer safety

Delta Air Lines' first priority is the safety of our customers and our employees. We've expanded our cleaning processes to include a fogging procedure that disinfects surface areas that we all touch in the aircraft. The procedure uses a safe, high-grade EPA-registered disinfectant that is highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses. Following the fogging procedure, cleaning crews thoroughly clean cabin surfaces including tray tables, seatback screens, and lavatories.
Related Images
Image
Mar 10, 2020 11:03am
Related Articles
Article
Mar 10, 2020 8:00am
Article
Mar 9, 2020 3:25pm
Article
Mar 9, 2020 8:16am
Other Related Media
Infographic
Mar 05, 2020 4:03pm
Not finding what you need?
Disclaimer
Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:13:09 UTC