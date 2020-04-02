Coronavirus update: Changes to our flying schedule

Read this article in Spanish or Portuguese.

As concerns continue about the coronavirus known as COVID-19, we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and security of our customers and employees. In response to CDC guidelines and government travel directives, we have and will continue to quickly make adjustments to service, as needed.

This page may be updated with additional changes. Dates are subject to change.

Learn how we're making it simple to make changes and get credit for future travel.

Delta is significantly reducing domestic seat capacity in line with reduced customer demand.

Following government travel restrictions, Delta is also suspending and adjusting service as follows:

State Schedule Change Hawaii Service between Atlanta and Honolulu suspended as of March 26.

and suspended as of March 26. Service between Minneapolis and Honolulu suspended as of March 26.

and suspended as of March 26. Service between Salt Lake City and Honolulu suspended as of March 26.

and suspended as of March 26. Service between Seattle and Kona suspended as of March 27.

and suspended as of March 27. Service between Seattle and Kauaʻi suspended as of April 2.

Following government travel restrictions, Delta is suspending and adjusting service as follows:

City Schedule Change Calgary Service from Salt Lake City to Calgary suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from Seattle to Calgary suspended as of March 27. Montreal Service from Minneapolis to Montreal suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from New York-LGA to Montreal suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from Atlanta to Montreal to suspend as of April 2. Toronto Service from Cincinnati to Toronto suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from Salt Lake City to Toronto suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from Minneapolis to Toronto suspended as of March 27. Ottawa Service from New York-LGA to Ottawa suspended as of March 24. Vancouver Service from Atlanta to Vancouver suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from Minneapolis to Vancouver suspended as of March 27.

to suspended as of March 27. Service from Salt Lake City to Vancouver suspended as of March 24.

Following government travel restrictions, Delta is suspending and adjusting service as follows:

Country Latin American and Caribbean Schedule Changes Argentina Service between Atlanta and Buenos Aires suspended as of March 17. Aruba Service to Aruba suspended as of March 26. Bahamas Service to Eleuthera suspended as of March 27.

suspended as of March 27. Service to Exuma suspended as of March 27.

suspended as of March 27. Service to Nassau suspended as of April 1. Belize Service between Atlanta and Belize suspended as of March 24. Bermuda Service between New York-JFK and Boston to Bermuda suspended as of March 21.

and to suspended as of March 21. Service from Atlanta to Bermuda suspended as of March 25. Bonaire Service to Bonaire suspended as of March 23. Brazil Service between Atlanta and Rio de Janeiro to suspend as of March 29.

and to suspend as of March 29. Service between New York-JFK and São Paulo suspended as of March 28

and suspended as of March 28 Service between Atlanta and São Paulo suspended as of April 3. Last flight leaving São Paulo scheduled for April 2. Chile Service from Atlanta to Santiago suspended starting March 25. Colombia Service from Atlanta to Bogota suspended after March 22.

to suspended after March 22. Service from Atlanta to Cartagena suspended after March 22.

to suspended after March 22. Service between New York-JFK and Bogota suspended as of March 19. Costa Rica Delta's service between the U.S. and Costa Rica as of March 23: Service between Atlanta and San Jose reduced to one daily flight from 15 flights per week.

and reduced to one daily flight from 15 flights per week. Service between Atlanta and Liberia reduced to two flights per week.

and reduced to two flights per week. Los Angeles to San Jose service reduced from daily to two flights per week.

to service reduced from daily to two flights per week. Los Angeles to Liberia service suspended.

Minneapolis/St. Paul to Liberia service suspended. Dominican Republic Following the Dominican Republic closing its borders for international arrivals effective March 19, Delta will operate a limited schedule of flights back to the U.S. only.

closing its borders for international arrivals effective March 19, Delta will operate a limited schedule of flights back to the U.S. only. Service from New York-JFK to Santiago suspended as of March 30. Ecuador Service between Atlanta and Quito suspended as of March 17. El Salvador Service to San Salvador suspended after March 18. Grand Cayman Atlanta to Grand Cayman suspended as of March 23.

to suspended as of March 23. Detroit to Grand Cayman suspended as of March 22.

to suspended as of March 22. Minneapolis/St. Paul to Grand Cayman suspended as March 22. Guatemala Service between Atlanta and Guatemala City suspended as of March 17.

and suspended as of March 17. Service between Los Angeles and Guatemala City suspended as of March 16. Honduras Service to Honduras is suspended. Mexico Service from New York-JFK to Cancun suspended as of March 26.

to suspended as of March 26. Service from New York-JFK to Mexico City suspended as of March 26.

to suspended as of March 26. Service from Atlanta to Guadalajara suspended as of March 28.

to suspended as of March 28. Service from Atlanta to Puerto Vallarta suspended as of March 29.

to suspended as of March 29. Service from Atlanta to Los Cabos suspended as of March 24.

to suspended as of March 24. Service from Salt Lake City to Cancun suspended in April. Panama Service from Atlanta to Panama City suspended as of March 22. Peru Service between Atlanta and Lima suspended. Saint Croix Service to St. Croix suspended as of March 21. Saint Lucia St. Lucia service to operate as exit-only for customers returning to the U.S. through March 26. Saint Maarten Service between Atlanta and St. Maarten suspended as of March 19.

and suspended as of March 19. Service between New York-JFK and St. Maarten suspended as of March 18. Saint Thomas Service to St. Thomas suspended as of March 28. Turks and Caicos Service to Turks and Caicos suspended as of March 25.

Delta will support partner Aeromexico by flying one daily roundtrip between New York-JFK and Mexico City, and two daily roundtrips between Los Angeles and Mexico City between May 2 and August 16.

Due to government travel restrictions, Delta has significantly reduced its trans-Atlantic schedule, including suspending or reducing service from the U.S. to most of Europe and the U.K., as well as:

Accra, Ghana

Dakar, Senegal

Johannesburg, South Africa

Lagos, Nigeria

Mumbai, India

Tel Aviv, Israel

Below is Delta's current trans-Atlantic flying schedule.

Country Trans-Atlantic Schedule Netherlands Atlanta to Amsterdam once daily

to once daily Detroit to Amsterdam once daily United Kingdom Atlanta to London-Heathrow once daily