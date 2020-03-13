Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
News 
Coronavirus update: Delta's cleaning measures protect public health and safety from check-in to arrival

03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

After the World Health Organization named the COVID-19 virus a global pandemic Wednesday, keeping customers and employees safe and preventing the spread of the virus is more important than ever.

In keeping with our commitment to share updates as quickly as possible and with full transparency, we're sharing a comprehensive look at the work we are doing to protect you from the moment you begin your travel with Delta.

On the ground

When you arrive at the airport, rest assured knowing all check-in kiosks, ticket counters, gate areas, jetbridges, offsite check-ins, Need Help Centers and Baggage Service Offices are being wiped down with disinfectant multiple times a day.

At all Delta customer service areas, not only have we increased our cleaning schedules, but we've made supplies readily available to our agents for spot or more frequent cleaning. We're also providing hand sanitizer in these areas including ticket counters, gates, Sky Zones, Need Help Centers and Baggage Service Offices.

Our Delta Sky Clubs are continually cleaned throughout the day and are sanitized each night using hospital-grade disinfectants that is confirmed to kill the COVID-19 virus. We've also added hand sanitizer dispensers at all Club entrances, food serve stations and restrooms.

In the air

Many Delta aircraft, including all of our international widebodies, plus many narrowbodies including 737s, 757s, A220s, A319s, A320s and A321s, are equipped with state-of-the-art air circulation systems, blending fresh outside air that is sterilized with a high-temperature compressor and ozone purifier with existing cabin air that has been recirculated through an industrial-grade HEPA filter. HEPA air filters extract more than 99.999% of even the tiniest viruses, as small as 0.01 micrometers. Coronaviruses, which range from 0.08 to 0.16 micrometers in size, are filtered by the HEPA filter. Delta's 717s use 100% fresh outside air.

We have also doubled down on our regular cleaning program, while adding a fogging process (often used in healthcare facilities) to disinfect all transoceanic flights. The fogging procedure uses a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant and virucide that is highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses. It is safe for customers and crew immediately after it's applied. Additionally, crews also wipe tray tables, seatback screens, consoles, and common areas like lavatories and galleys using the same high-grade disinfectant used to fog the aircraft. We are aggressively working to expand fogging and our deep clean procedures to all flights across our system.

We hold high standards of cleanliness on all Delta flights and are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for you every time you fly. To ensure we are meeting this commitment, a Delta Customer Service Agent and a Delta Flight Attendant will personally inspect the aircraft before the boarding process begins on every flight to make sure the aircraft is clean. If it doesn't meet our standards, our employees have the authority to hold the flight for additional cleaning.

It's also important to note that Delta Connection flights maintain the same cleaning procedures and standards as mainline Delta flights, and Delta's partner airlines continue to focus on providing booking flexibility, aircraft cleanliness and providing timely information.

Additional onboard sanitizing procedures are outlined on Delta News Hub.

With your help

Following guidance from health experts is the most important thing you can do to stay safe and healthy no matter where you are in the world. Wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, avoid touching your face and check out our tips for staying healthy when flying.

Click below to browse the photo gallery.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:45:50 UTC
