Coronavirus update: How we're making it easy to change your travel plans

03/21/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Taking care of customers is at the center of everything we do. That's why we're making it even easier for customers to cancel, change or rebook travel that's been impacted by coronavirus.

Above all, rest assured that the value of your ticket won't be lost if you decide to make a change. And if you purchased a ticket in March, you can adjust your travel as many times as you'd like without a change fee for an entire year from the date you purchased it.

Delta is also waiving change fees for all U.S. domestic and international travel departing in March, April or May 2020, as well as all tickets purchased in March 2020. Here's what you need to know. 

Traveling U.S. domestic and international through May 31

  • All change fees are waived for customers looking to change their U.S. domestic and international travel plans.
  • If you're traveling to the same destination, you can also change your plans without a fare difference for travel beginning by May 31. For travel from June 1-Dec. 31, the fare difference will apply.
  • If you're uncertain about your travel dates or destination, we recommend canceling your ticket and receiving a credit with the same value to use on a future date.

For detailed terms and conditions, visit this page.

Other important updates

  • We're extending any Delta ticket for travel in March or April that is set to expire before June 30, 2020, to permit travel until December 31, 2020. You can rebook and fly with these tickets until the end of this year.
  • We're capping fares in all cabins to and from all destinations we fly throughout the U.S. and Canada through April 30.
  • Even if you're not able to reach us before your scheduled departure and you don't take your flight, all changes will be processed, and your ticket number automatically becomes an unused eCredit within 24 hours.

Traveling within 72 hours?

Our teams are currently focused on helping customers whose travel is scheduled within the next 72 hours. If your travel is further out, you may cancel or change your flight any time before your travel date using My Trips on delta.com.

For more information, visit delta.com.

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 18:15:02 UTC
