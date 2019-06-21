Delta Air Lines : 2019 Voting Results

2019 Delta Air Lines Annual Meeting Voting Results
At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (the "Company") held on June 20, 2019, four proposals were voted upon by the Company's shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed on April 26, 2019.
A brief description of the proposals and the final results of the votes for each matter follows:
1. The shareholders elected all twelve director nominees to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:
Nominee
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
Edward H. Bastian
515,877,044
692,243
819,586
71,268,198
Francis S. Blake
505,012,535
11,693,888
682,450
71,268,198
Daniel A. Carp
504,847,116
11,848,032
693,725
71,268,198
Ashton B. Carter
516,043,904
646,724
698,245
71,268,198
David G. DeWalt
516,113,768
562,907
712,198
71,268,198
William H. Easter III
513,996,411
2,557,565
834,897
71,268,198
Christopher A. Hazleton
516,101,799
582,640
704,434
71,268,198
Michael P. Huerta
516,084,063
609,866
694,944
71,268,198
Jeanne P. Jackson
513,709,239
3,067,173
612,461
71,268,198
George N. Mattson
512,340,670
4,362,625
685,578
71,268,198
Sergio A. L. Rial
514,007,120
2,571,598
810,155
71,268,198
Kathy N. Waller
515,398,559
1,373,166
617,148
71,268,198
2.
The shareholders approved the advisory vote on executive compensation:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
492,947,780
23,417,160
1,023,933
71,268,198
3.
The shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors
for 2019:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker
Non-Votes
579,514,491
8,123,348
1,019,232
Not Applicable
4. The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal regarding the ability of shareholders to act by written consent requiring the minimum number of votes necessary to authorize an action: