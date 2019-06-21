Log in
Delta Air Lines : 2019 Voting Results

06/21/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

2019 Delta Air Lines Annual Meeting Voting Results

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (the "Company") held on June 20, 2019, four proposals were voted upon by the Company's shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed on April 26, 2019.

A brief description of the proposals and the final results of the votes for each matter follows:

1. The shareholders elected all twelve director nominees to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Nominee

For

Against

Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

Edward H. Bastian

515,877,044

692,243

819,586

71,268,198

Francis S. Blake

505,012,535

11,693,888

682,450

71,268,198

Daniel A. Carp

504,847,116

11,848,032

693,725

71,268,198

Ashton B. Carter

516,043,904

646,724

698,245

71,268,198

David G. DeWalt

516,113,768

562,907

712,198

71,268,198

William H. Easter III

513,996,411

2,557,565

834,897

71,268,198

Christopher A. Hazleton

516,101,799

582,640

704,434

71,268,198

Michael P. Huerta

516,084,063

609,866

694,944

71,268,198

Jeanne P. Jackson

513,709,239

3,067,173

612,461

71,268,198

George N. Mattson

512,340,670

4,362,625

685,578

71,268,198

Sergio A. L. Rial

514,007,120

2,571,598

810,155

71,268,198

Kathy N. Waller

515,398,559

1,373,166

617,148

71,268,198

2.

The shareholders approved the advisory vote on executive compensation:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

492,947,780

23,417,160

1,023,933

71,268,198

3.

The shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors

for 2019:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

579,514,491

8,123,348

1,019,232

Not Applicable

4. The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal regarding the ability of shareholders to act by written consent requiring the minimum number of votes necessary to authorize an action:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker

Non-Votes

191,925,035

323,397,811

2,066,027

71,268,198

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 21:14:02 UTC
