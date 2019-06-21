Delta Air Lines : 2019 Voting Results

2019 Delta Air Lines Annual Meeting Voting Results

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (the "Company") held on June 20, 2019, four proposals were voted upon by the Company's shareholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed on April 26, 2019.

A brief description of the proposals and the final results of the votes for each matter follows:

1. The shareholders elected all twelve director nominees to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Edward H. Bastian 515,877,044 692,243 819,586 71,268,198 Francis S. Blake 505,012,535 11,693,888 682,450 71,268,198 Daniel A. Carp 504,847,116 11,848,032 693,725 71,268,198 Ashton B. Carter 516,043,904 646,724 698,245 71,268,198 David G. DeWalt 516,113,768 562,907 712,198 71,268,198 William H. Easter III 513,996,411 2,557,565 834,897 71,268,198 Christopher A. Hazleton 516,101,799 582,640 704,434 71,268,198 Michael P. Huerta 516,084,063 609,866 694,944 71,268,198 Jeanne P. Jackson 513,709,239 3,067,173 612,461 71,268,198 George N. Mattson 512,340,670 4,362,625 685,578 71,268,198 Sergio A. L. Rial 514,007,120 2,571,598 810,155 71,268,198 Kathy N. Waller 515,398,559 1,373,166 617,148 71,268,198

2. The shareholders approved the advisory vote on executive compensation: For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 492,947,780 23,417,160 1,023,933 71,268,198 3. The shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2019: For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 579,514,491 8,123,348 1,019,232 Not Applicable

4. The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal regarding the ability of shareholders to act by written consent requiring the minimum number of votes necessary to authorize an action: