Delta Air Lines : 3 ways Delta and TSA are speeding up security lines for safe, hassle-free international travel in Atlanta (Article)

07/24/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

Customers are making their way through security lines more quickly this summer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport's Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal. Delta and the Transportation Security Administration have introduced two newly designed automated screening lanes. ​

In addition to the world's first dual-tray load that improves the efficiency of the security screening process, most notably are the computed tomography (CT) scanners that allow travelers to keep electronics in their carry-on bags.

The partnership with TSA reflects Delta's commitment to helping customers enjoy a seamless and stress-free travel experience in the airport long before they board their flight.

'Making these additional investments with TSA to enhance the security process is part of Delta taking ownership of every aspect of the travel experience to help reduce stress and improve the overall customer experience,' said Gareth Joyce, Delta's Senior Vice President - Airport Customer Service & President - Cargo.

This is the latest way Delta is investing to make travel through the airport easier as the airline is no stranger to partnering with government agencies to improve airport processes. In 2016, Delta became the first airline to invest in the first generation of more efficient and high-tech automated screening lanes. This move in the international terminal of the world's busiest airport comes on the heels of Delta working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to launch the first fully biometric terminal in the U.S.

Traveling through Atlanta's International Terminal soon? Here's how these new lanes will benefit you:

Know when to step up: Before travelers approach the security lanes, a light at each position will glow green to signal that a station is open. The light provides a new way of knowing when to approach the lane so travelers - seasoned and occasional, alike - can move more efficiently into the screening process.
New technology brings enhanced security: Industry-leading CT scanners feature improved X-ray technology for enhanced security and detection.

Leaving more in your bag, plus new features make the process easier: Three key process enhancements build on feedback from customers about the first generation of automated screening lanes:

  • Customers save time by leaving laptops and other electronics in their bags thanks to technology enhancements.
  • The world's first dual-tray load feature means customers simply push their loaded bins forward and go - no more waiting to push. The new feature auto-inducts bins in the order they are placed on the belt so you can move through security without worrying about waiting for other customers.
  • Designed with customers in mind, the fully automated bin return stacks bins so you don't have to - it even scans bins before they're stacked to make sure a customer hasn't left any personal belongings behind.

'The safety and security of travelers is the number one priority of TSA and our partnership with Delta is critical in helping develop innovative security enhancements,' said TSA Assistant Administrator for Requirements and Capabilities Analysis Austin Gould.

This new technology is the latest advancement in Delta and TSA's partnership to continue improving the customer experience.

'Delta people provide an unparalleled experience and we want our customers to feel that same innovative care from the moment they book their flight to the time they arrive at their destination,' Joyce said. 'That's why partnerships with TSA and other groups are so important as we pioneer the future of air travel.'

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 18:49:02 UTC
