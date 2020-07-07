Log in
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Announces Webcast of June Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

ATLANTA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss June quarter 2020 financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET, Tue., July 14, 2020.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com.  An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-announces-webcast-of-june-quarter-2020-financial-results-301088675.html

SOURCE Delta Air Lines


© PRNewswire 2020
