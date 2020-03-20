Delta Air Lines : COVID-19 restrictions affect additional Delta flying

March 20 Update

Delta is revising schedule adjustments and adding new changes following updated government travel restrictions. These dates are subject to change.

Atlanta to Bogota, Colombia will suspend after Sunday, March 22. The last flight from Bogota to Atlanta departs Monday, March 23.

Atlanta to Cartagena, Colombia will suspend after Sunday, March 22.

Atlanta to Bermuda will operate as exit-only for customers returning to the U.S. through Tuesday, March 24. Service will suspend after that date.

Aruba will operate as exit-only for customers returning to the U.S. starting Saturday, March 21 through Wednesday, March 25. Service will suspend after that date.

Service to Lagos, Nigeria is suspended starting Friday, March 20.

Following the Dominican Republic closing its borders for international arrivals effective March 19, Delta will operate a limited schedule of flights back to the U.S. only.

closing its borders for international arrivals effective March 19, Delta will operate a limited schedule of flights back to the U.S. only. Delta will also operate exit-only service from Bonaire back to the U.S. through March 22. Service will suspend after that date.

Read more on how Delta is making it easy to change travel plans. More information about Delta's cleaning procedures can be found here.

See here for a list of all current schedule changes.

Original Post, March 18

Delta is making additional changes to its Latin American, Caribbean and trans-Atlantic network following the announcements of more government travel restrictions in these regions.

See here for a list of all current schedule changes.

France

Service from Atlanta to Paris-Charles De Gaulle will suspend after Thursday, March 19. The last flight to Paris will depart March 19. The last flight to Atlanta departs Friday, March 20.

Delta will not operate any flights to its Paris hub during the travel restriction period.

Ghana

Service from New York-JFK to Accra will suspend after Friday, March 20. The last flight to Accra departs March 20. The last flight to New York-JFK departs Saturday, March 21.

South Africa

Service from Atlanta to Johannesburg will suspend after Sunday, March 22. The last flight to Johannesburg will operate March 22. The last flight to Atlanta departs Monday, March 23.

Chile

Service from Atlanta to Santiago will be suspended beginning Wednesday, March 25. The last flight to Santiago will depart on March 24. The last flight to Atlanta will depart on March 25.

Costa Rica

Delta will operate a full schedule through Sunday, March 22. Between March 23 and April 12, Delta will make the following schedule changes between the U.S. and Costa Rica:



Service between Atlanta and San Jose will be reduced to one daily flight from 15 flights per week. Service between Atlanta and Liberia will also be reduced to two flights per week.



Los Angeles to San Jose service will be reduced from daily to two flights per week, and Los Angeles to Liberia service will be suspended.



Minneapolis to Liberia service will also be suspended.

El Salvador

Following an initial reduction in service, Delta will now suspend all remaining flights to San Salvador after March 18.

Bermuda

Delta's service to Bermuda will operate as follows:

New York-JFK and Boston to Bermuda service will be suspended between Saturday, March 21 through March 31.

Atlanta to Bermuda will continue to operate daily as scheduled.

Grand Cayman

Delta will make the following changes to its Grand Cayman service:

Atlanta to Grand Cayman service will be suspended as of March 23. The last inbound and outbound flights will operate on March 22.



Detroit to Grand Cayman service will be suspended as of March 22, with the last inbound and outbound flights scheduled for March 21.



Service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Grand Cayman will be suspended starting March 22. The last inbound and outbound flights are scheduled for March 21.



Changing Your Flight

Delta has waived change fees for customers traveling to, from or through these destinations through April 30. Additional details are available on delta.com.

To help address customers with immediate travel needs, Delta is asking those who do not have travel in the next 72 hours to wait and contact the airline closer to their trip. Customers can also change or cancel a flight anytime before their travel date using My Trips on Delta.com.

To provide even more flexibility, any travel in March or April that expires before April 30 is being extended to enable rebooking and travel until Dec. 31, 2020. If you're not able to adjust your plans in time and don't make your flight, your ticket number automatically becomes an unused eCredit within 24 hours that can be used to rebook a flight in My Trips or with Delta Reservations.

Capped Fares

To ensure customers can travel with financial peace of mind, Delta will cap fares to and from all destinations Delta serves throughout the U.S. and Canada through April 30. Delta last week capped one-way fares for travel to and from Europe, the U.K. and Ireland through March 22. These fare caps are in place in all cabins, from Delta One to Main Cabin.

Providing a Safe and Clean Environment

Delta's highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. The airline is regularly disinfecting check-in kiosks, ticket counters, gate areas, jet bridges, and more multiple times a day. More information on our cleaning procedures can be found here.

Comprehensive information and ongoing updates on Delta's response to the COVID-19 virus is available here.