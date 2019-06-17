Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : Civic 50 names Delta one of the most community-minded companies in the U.S. (Article)

0
06/17/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Delta Air Lines has been named an honoree of The Civic 50by Points of Light, the world's largest volunteer service organization, for a second consecutive year. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities where they do business.

'We invest our time and money to make the world a better place, a global impact made possible because of the passion and dedication of Delta people and our customers,' said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. 'Connecting the world by giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve is core to Delta's culture, and we are honored to again be named to the Points of Light Civic 50.'

Delta people demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility every day by celebrating Pride, building homes with Habitat for Humanity, and rolling up their sleeves to give blood as the largest corporate blood donor for the American Red Cross. The airline plays a leading role in global citizenship by protecting the planet, fighting human trafficking, and making values-based decisions, like opening up the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park during the federal shutdown earlier this year.

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. Their selection is based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

Find the full list at www.Civic50.org.

Our heart for service

When customers choose Delta, they make a difference in communities around the world. In 2018, Delta and The Delta Air Lines Foundation contributed over $50 million through the airline's commitment to give one percentof its annual income to key charitable organizations. Delta employees actively volunteer their time and talents in addition to an annual paid day of service, which puts over 640,000 additional volunteer hours into communities across the globe. The airline focuses on key areas such as health and wellness, education, military and veterans, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.

About Points of Light

Points of Light - the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service - mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

English

Follow

Delta News Hub

Sign up for email alerts

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:08:06 UTC
