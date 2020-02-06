Log in
DELTA AIR LINES INC.

DELTA AIR LINES INC.

(DAL)
02/06 03:34:10 pm
58.165 USD   -1.23%
Delta Air Lines : Declares 27th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

02/06/2020 | 03:01pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4025 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2020, and will be paid on March 12, 2020.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)

About Delta
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 90,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the No. 1 U.S. global airline by total revenue.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-declares-27th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301000579.html

SOURCE Delta Air Lines


© PRNewswire 2020
