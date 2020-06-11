Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines, Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines : Details Buyout Plans, Employee Testing in Memo -- Star Tribune

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

-- Delta Air Lines Inc., which previously told employees it would offer early retirement and buyout packages, offered incentives this week, according to a report in the Star Tribune, which cited a memo from Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

-- The airline will begin testing workers for Covid-19 and antibodies, starting next week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the report said. Delta is working with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc. on the effort, the report said.

www.startribune.com/delta-to-begin-covid-19-tests-in-msp-next-week-while-also-offering-buyouts/571189692

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -14.03% 27.2 Delayed Quote.-45.90%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS -2.96% 110.93 Delayed Quote.9.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
05:18pDELTA AIR LINES : Details Buyout Plans, Employee Testing in Memo -- Star Tribune
DJ
04:55pGOGO : Shares Fall on Delta Plan to Split Fleet Between Gogo, Competitor
DJ
09:38aLEADER BIO : Mike Medeiros, V.P. - Global Cleanliness
AQ
06/10WHITE HOUSE WORKS TO MOVE STALLED AI : sources
RE
06/10DELTA AIR LINES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/10American, Delta say demand uptick helping cash burn; United requiring health ..
RE
06/10Delta sees quarterly revenue dropping 90%
RE
06/10TESLA : Stocks veer mostly lower even after Fed forecasts low rates
AQ
06/10April 2020 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom
AQ
06/10DELTA AIR LINES : Sees Revenue Down 90% in 2Q as Demand Begins to Return
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 108 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 484 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,31x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 17 277 M 17 277 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 35,68 $
Last Close Price 27,20 $
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.90%20 098
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.90%14 573
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.89%13 053
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-54.91%11 536
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-53.54%9 309
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.78%9 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group