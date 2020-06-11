Delta Air Lines : Details Buyout Plans, Employee Testing in Memo -- Star Tribune

-- Delta Air Lines Inc., which previously told employees it would offer early retirement and buyout packages, offered incentives this week, according to a report in the Star Tribune, which cited a memo from Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

-- The airline will begin testing workers for Covid-19 and antibodies, starting next week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the report said. Delta is working with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc. on the effort, the report said.

