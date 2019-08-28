Delta Air Lines : Dorian upgraded to hurricane status, Delta adds St. Thomas to waiver (Article)

Delta teams at the airline's Operations and Customer Center continue to monitor Dorian - which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon - as it makes its way through the Caribbean.

Forecast showe​​​d the storm tracking northeast of the Caribbean Sea, prompting the airline to add St. Thomas to its travel waiver Wednesday morning and cancel three departure flights as the airport was NOTAM closed Wednesday afternoon.

The waiver allows customers travelling to, from or through Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) August 26 through August 29 to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary. The airline issued an additional waiver Tuesday for the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands for customer travelling on August 30 and 31. Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Hurricane Dorian continues to move north of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday night and into Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. The storm is expected to move northwest through Thursday night before turning west northwest Friday.

Currently, Delta does not anticipate additional cancellations while the storm moves over the Atlantic Ocean, but will continue to evaluate the status of the storm to make operational adjustments as the storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida Monday.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information.

Tuesaday Update, 5:30 p.m. EDT

As Tropical Storm Dorian continues to slowly track west-northwest across the Caribbean during the next several days, Delta has issued an additional waiver to include the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands for Aug. 30 and 31, as forecasts show the storm reaching the area early Friday.

Dorian is currently northwest of St. Lucia and will move towards portions of Puerto Rico on Wednesday bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 32 mph. The storm will then track towards Punta Cana Wednesday night into Thursday and move towards Turks and Caicos Islands Friday. By early

Saturday, the storm is expected to reach the Bahamas and turn towards East Central Florida Sunday morning. The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength with a 20 percent chance of becoming hurricane strength.

Although the airline does not anticipate any impact to its flight schedule as the storm's peak winds-which are within operational limits-are during the overnight hours, a travel waiver remains in effect for Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) August 26 through August 29.

Both waivers offer customers traveling to, from or through the affected areas to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary.Learn more about Delta weather waivers here.

Monday Update, 6 p.m. EDT

Delta teams at the airline's Operations and Customer Center are actively monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian as it moves west-northwest at 14 mph towards the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

In anticipation of the storm, the airline has issued a waiver for customers traveling to, from or through Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); and St. Lucia (UVF) on Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary.

There are currently no schedule adjustments planned for flights to and from the islands, though Delta's operational teams are keeping an eye on the storm and will make adjustments as needed. The airline will also send generators to Punta Cana, Port-au-Prince, Santiago, Santo Domingo and St. Lucia to ensure Delta teams will have access to electricity should the storm cause power outages at the airports.

The storm is projected to make landfall in the Caribbean islands late Monday according to current forecasts. It is expected to linger in the area through Wednesday, dumping significant amounts of rain and gusty winds, before making its way towards Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night.

St. Lucia is forecast to see wind gusts up to 36 mph with 2-3 inches of rainfall and will close the airport Monday beginning at 5 p.m. until Tuesday morning. Although, Delta does not operate flights to Barbados, its partner Virgin Atlantic does and the airport will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Punta Cana, which is expected to receive the most impact from Tropical Storm Dorian, will see the highest wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for the most up-to-date flight status information.